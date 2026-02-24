What is NemBharat now to take on Ola, Uber after Bharat Taxi launch

The dominance of Ola-Uber seems to be getting challenged by the new ride-hailing apps in India. Just days after the launch of Bharat Taxi, another name has entered the conversation, NemBharat, which is promising something that drivers have been demanding for years: zero commission. Also Read: ‘Pay Rs 500, become co-owner’: Bharat Taxi’s Amul-style model explained by Amit Shah

But what exactly is NemBharat? And how is it different from what we already have? Also Read: Amit Shah launches Bharat Taxi App in India to challenge Ola, Uber, and Rapido: What's different?

Who is behind NemBharat?

NemBharat is being introduced by World Economic Mobility Limited (WEML) and is operated under the Narayanihiti Trust. The company hasn’t revealed a specific launch date yet, but it says the service will function as a “National Transport Network.” Also Read: Bharat Taxi App Launch On January 1: 5 Things To Know

Unlike existing aggregators that take a percentage cut from every ride, NemBharat claims it will not charge drivers any commission or subscription fee. That means drivers could potentially keep the entire fare amount earned from a trip. For passengers, the company is promising fixed fares with no surge pricing. The platform will run on a prepaid, cashless model to ensure pricing transparency.

How NemBharat will manage zero commission and no surge pricing

Everyone must be having this question in their mind. Drivers across major cities have often protested against falling earnings and high commission structures. NemBharat’s model directly addresses that by removing deductions altogether. For riders, surge pricing has been one of the most frustrating parts of booking a cab during peak hours.

NemBharat plans to integrate multiple transport options under one platform. This includes cabs, auto-rickshaws, bike taxis, and possibly different ride categories.

How is it different from Bharat Taxi?

While NemBharat is a private initiative, Bharat Taxi follows a cooperative model backed by the Ministry of Cooperation. Bharat Taxi offers an 80-20 revenue share structure and allows drivers to participate in decision-making. NemBharat, on the other hand, is focusing purely on a zero-commission and no-surge pricing promise.

Add Techlusive as a Preferred Source

Ola and Uber dominate in India. For NemBharat to succeed, execution will matter more than announcements. If it manages transparent pricing and fair driver payouts, it could attract attention in a market that’s clearly looking for alternatives. For now, more details are expected closer to launch.