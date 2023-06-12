Twitter has a clever way of beating bots: Here s what it plans to do

Twitter is having a busy time ever since Elon Musk took over the reins of the company. The micro-blogging platform has not only witnessed significant changes in its management, but it also seen changes, rather upgrades in terms of features and functionalities that its platform offers. Recently, Twitter rolled out an update to its Twitter Blue subscribers that would enable them to edit their Tweets in a span of up to one hour. Now, just days later, Elon Musk has announced another feature that will soon be available to Twitter Blue subscribers. In his tweet, Musk said that this new feature will make it difficult for bots to bug Twitter Blue subscribers. Also Read - Twitter ups perks for Twitter Blue subscribers: Here’s what’s new

Musk, while responding to a Tweet said that Twitter will "hopefully" roll out a new update this week that will limit the ability to send DMs to people who don't follow you to Blue users.

A Twitter user posted, "My DMs have just become bot central. Never been this bad. "

To this, @TitterDaily-an account focused on providing Twitter news– commented, “Your DM spam should be going down considerably in the coming weeks.”

“Hopefully releasing the update this week. As I’ve said many times, it is increasingly difficult to distinguish between AI bots. Soon, it will be impossible,” Musk replied.

“The only ‘social networks’ that survive will be those that require verification. The payment system is a means of verification that increases bot cost by — 10,000X,” Musk added in his response on the micro blogging platform.

Several users expressed their thoughts on Musk’s post.

While one user said, “Twitter Blue was supposed to fix this, but instead of being a form of verification; it was just turned into a pay to play feature. Make ppl scan their IDs, something like that.”

Another commented, “The bot problem is getting out of control. Thankfully the verification system will help to clear that out.”

Meanwhile, last week, he had said that Twitter will soon start paying creators on the platform for the ads served in their replies.

— With IANS inputs