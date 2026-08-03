TRAI launches new MyCall app: Rate voice calls, report call drops and network issues

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has unveiled an updated version of its MyCall mobile app that enables consumers to rate their voice call experience and submit complaints about their network experience. It includes call drop, poor audio quality and more. The revised app is supposed to enable the telecom operators to discover the gaps in their networks and to enable customers to directly voice their feedback on the quality of their calls. Also Read: The End of OTPs? How India's Regulatory Move Will Impact Online Security

According to TRAI, the new mobile app MyCall will integrate user feedback with network performance data to give a better idea about the performance of telecom services in real-world situations. Also Read: New SIM card rules come into effect from July 1: Details

What is TRAI MyCall app?

The TRAI MyCall app is a mobile application made for telecom regulator to gather feedback from users following completion of a voice call. The app enables the subscribers to submit a real-life call experience rather than just technical network data. Also Read: OTT apps excluded from Telecommunications Bill 2023, says Ashwini Vaishnaw

TRAI claims the feedback received on the app will be shared with the telecom service providers without revealing the user’s identity. This can enable operators to detect network problems without compromising consumer privacy.

The regulator also uses the data to track the quality of telecom services nationwide and to gain insights into the quality of mobile networks in various locations where users experience them.

What’s new in the revamped TRAI MyCall app?

The new version of MyCall app adds some new features that will help users report network problems more easily.

Users are now able to rate all voice calls, giving them a 1 to 5 star rating for each call. They can also write particular issues they experience when making calls such as:

Call drops

Poor audio quality

Echo

Audio delay

Voice breaks

Cross connections

One-way audio

Long call connection times

The app also features a feature to automatically request feedback after each call, making it easier for users to rate the app without having to open it after each call.

Another feature of the service is that users can check their call ratings via an interactive map, which displays their feedback over time. The app also has a coverage test capability, which enables the users to see how good the signal is at their current location.

How it will help to improve telecom industry?

Technical Quality of Service (QoS) parameters are monitored on a regular basis in telecom operators’ networks. These measurements enable companies to gain insight into network performance on a technical level.

TRAI, however, states that technical data doesn’t always give the true picture of experience of mobile users. This is where Quality of Experience (QoE) comes into play: It measures the customer experience of the phone call in the real world.

The network parameters along with the user feedback gathered from the MyCall app can help the telecom companies pinpoint the regions where users are experiencing issues and make necessary changes. TRAI adds that the platform will help their regulatory oversight of telecom services be more data-driven.

TRAI invites users to provide their feedback

The enhanced MyCall app is expected to further bolster the consumers’ engagement as soon as a voice call concludes, said TRAI Chairman Anil Kumar Lahoti.

This feedback will enable the telecom service providers to pinpoint network issues, enhance customer satisfaction, and enhance the overall calling experience, he said. He also urged mobile users to download the app and frequently submit their feedback to the company which helps in enhancing the country’s telecom services.

Availability

The newly launched TRAI MyCall app is available for download in the Google Play Store.

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The improved app allows users to easily report network issues that they encounter during phone calls through its features, including voice call ratings, issue reporting, coverage testing, and interactive maps. Concurrently, it offers the telecom operators and TRAI further information that may be useful to enhance voice calling services in India in the long term.