Top TWS earbuds to buy under Rs 5,000

Bluetooth earbuds or truly wireless earbuds are becoming increasingly popular these days. It’s true that everyone hates wires, especially when it comes to music accessories such as earphones. This device is becoming everyone’s favorite because of its portability and comfort. The companies have understood their homework, and that’s why the market is flooded with so many options to choose from. Don’t worry we have handpicked Top TWS earbuds to buy under Rs5,000 to solve your problem. Let’s take a look

Anker Soundcore R50i is one of the best TWS earbuds under 5000. It is equipped with advanced audio technology that delivers unparalleled sound quality. The Soundcore R50i delivers seamless Bluetooth connectivity. It offers a battery life of up to 30 hours so that you can have uninterrupted enjoyment throughout the day.

Buy Now

BoAt Airdopes Atom 81 is equipped with 20Hz-20KHz frequency and 13mm audio, making sure that you have an immersive auditory experience. It offers the latest Bluetooth v5.3 version for faster connectivity. You can have clear voice calls without those usual interruptions with its ENx Tech-enabled Airdopes Atom 81. Grab these earbuds from Amazon now.

Buy Now

BoAt Newly Launched Airdopes 141 Neo has launched recently launched new earbuds under Rs 5000. Its offers Beast mode and noise-cancelling ENx tech that lets you engage in online meetings without interruption. The device comes with an IPX5 rating for water resistance. The BoAt Airdopes 141 Neo is packed with features and is surely one of the best wireless earbuds under 5000.

Buy Now

OnePlus Nord Buds

OnePlus Nord Buds comes with a 12.4mm driver unit that delivers crisp and clear sound. The device delivers flagship-level battery life of up to 38 hrs. This device offers an IP55 rating for Water & Sweat Resistance. You can access a collection of features while playing supported games on a OnePlus handset.

Samsung Galaxy Buds

Experience Crystal clear voice & call quality with Samsung Galaxy Buds. This device offers a top-notch design in a glossy finish that keeps you connected yet comfortable throughout the day. It also has a warranty of 1 year. So what are you waiting for? grab these earbuds and have the time of your life.