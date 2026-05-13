Threads tests deeper Meta AI integration with in-app replies to take on X’s Grok

Threads is getting another update, and this time the focus is on AI. Meta is testing a new way to bring its AI directly into conversations, something that works similar to how Grok functions on X. This means users may soon be able to ask questions within Threads itself and get responses without leaving the app. Also Read: Meta Layoff 2026: Did Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg confirm 8,000 job cuts?

How the Meta AI feature works

Meta is testing a system where users can mention @meta.ai in a post or reply. Once tagged, the AI responds publicly within the thread, just like any other reply. Also Read: WhatsApp Plus Subscription with premium features rolls out: Will you get it?

Users can ask questions around trending topics or ongoing conversations. For example, someone could ask why everybody is suddenly talking about a certain topic or event. Meta AI then replies in the thread itself, and the response comes in the same language as the original post. Also Read: How to create your viral Met Gala look using ChatGPT: Prompts here

This feature is still in early testing and is currently being rolled out in a few countries, including Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, Mexico, Argentina, and Singapore.

Similar to how Grok works on X

If you’ve used Grok on X, this will feel somewhat familiar. On X, users can tag @grok in posts and replies to get explanations or verify information.

Threads is now moving in a similar direction with its own AI. The difference is that Meta is pushing this as part of everyday conversations. Users can bring AI into replies, ask follow-up questions, and continue discussions without switching to another app.

What Meta is trying to do here

With this feature, Meta is trying to keep users within Threads for longer. If people can get answers, context, and recommendations inside the app, there is less need to move to search engines or other platforms.

Meta has said the feature is meant to help users understand trends, breaking news, and conversations as they happen. It can also suggest related content or add more context to what is being discussed.

Users will still have control over this. If someone does not want to see AI replies, they can mute @meta.ai or hide those responses from their feed.

More AI features being tested

Alongside this, Meta is also expanding its broader AI capabilities. The company has been working on improving conversations, including faster responses and better context handling.

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There are also updates tied to shopping tools, voice interactions, and camera-based assistance. Meta’s AI can now handle more natural conversations, switch between languages, and process visual inputs in some cases. These updates are powered by Meta’s internal AI models and are expected to roll out across different apps over time.