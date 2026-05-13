Your FIRST Spotify song ever? Spotify’s new ‘Party of the Year(s)’ reveals it; Here's how to check

Published By: Divya | Published: May 13, 2026, 01:23 PM (IST)
No, it’s not a year wrap! Spotify has revealed a new way to listen to your favourite artist and a special moment when you listened to your first ever song. This is Spotify 20: Your Party of the Year(s), which is a mobile-only in-app experience to have nostalgia while revisiting your music listening history. Well, it is not as diverse as the yearly ender’s music wrap by Spotify, which dives deep into your music habits, top 5 songs, top 5 artists, and a lot more. Also Read: Spotify launches dedicated fitness hub with guided sessions
Instead, Spotify’s new personal insight is all about revealing the moment that has never been shared before, and even you must have forgotten about it. Also Read: Spotify Ads Manager launched in India: Audio, video and display ads explained
The latest Spotify 20: Your Party of the Year(s) will share some interesting insights, such as: Also Read: Struggling to find Podcasts? Spotify’s Prompted Playlists might help you
Spotify has confirmed that the new personal insight is available in 144 markets in 16 languages. Here is how you can check yours:
… the name Spotify was actually born out of a misunderstanding? According to Spotify’s own blog, the company’s co-founders were brainstorming names when one of them misheard a word as “Spotify”, and that accidental name simply stayed. Later, people started connecting it to the words “spot” and “identify,” which somehow perfectly matched what the platform eventually became.
And what about Spotify’s famous green colour? Spotify revealed that part was completely intentional. At a time when most tech companies were using safe blues and neutral tones, Spotify wanted something brighter and more energetic that instantly stood out.
Interestingly, Spotify was also one of the earliest apps to adopt a dark-themed interface long before dark mode became mainstream. Plus, playlists were always at the centre of the experience, even in the platform’s earliest versions.
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