Your FIRST Spotify song ever? Spotify’s new ‘Party of the Year(s)’ reveals it; Here's how to check

No, it’s not a year wrap! Spotify has revealed a new way to listen to your favourite artist and a special moment when you listened to your first ever song. This is Spotify 20: Your Party of the Year(s), which is a mobile-only in-app experience to have nostalgia while revisiting your music listening history. Well, it is not as diverse as the yearly ender’s music wrap by Spotify, which dives deep into your music habits, top 5 songs, top 5 artists, and a lot more. Also Read: Spotify launches dedicated fitness hub with guided sessions

Instead, Spotify’s new personal insight is all about revealing the moment that has never been shared before, and even you must have forgotten about it. Also Read: Spotify Ads Manager launched in India: Audio, video and display ads explained

Spotify 20: Your Party of the Year(s): What will it reveal

The latest Spotify 20: Your Party of the Year(s) will share some interesting insights, such as: Also Read: Struggling to find Podcasts? Spotify’s Prompted Playlists might help you

Your first day on Spotify, the day when you joined

Your first streamed song on Spotify ever!

The total number of unique songs you listened to

Your all-time most-streamed artist on Spotify

How to check your Spotify 20: Your Party of the Year(s)

Spotify has confirmed that the new personal insight is available in 144 markets in 16 languages. Here is how you can check yours:

Just open the Spotify app on your phone

Make sure that you have logged in with your phone number or email ID, which has been an active account for your listening.”

Scroll down to search “Spotify 20” or “Party of the Year(s)”

Tap on it and then simply continue.

Spotify History: Did you know

… the name Spotify was actually born out of a misunderstanding? According to Spotify’s own blog, the company’s co-founders were brainstorming names when one of them misheard a word as “Spotify”, and that accidental name simply stayed. Later, people started connecting it to the words “spot” and “identify,” which somehow perfectly matched what the platform eventually became.

And what about Spotify’s famous green colour? Spotify revealed that part was completely intentional. At a time when most tech companies were using safe blues and neutral tones, Spotify wanted something brighter and more energetic that instantly stood out.

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Interestingly, Spotify was also one of the earliest apps to adopt a dark-themed interface long before dark mode became mainstream. Plus, playlists were always at the centre of the experience, even in the platform’s earliest versions.