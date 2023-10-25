OnePlus 12 will be the company’s next flagship phone that will use the brand-new Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor. While there were no doubts about that, OnePlus has officially confirmed that its next flagship phone will be called OnePlus 12. The company made the announcement at the recent BOE conference, where it confirmed the display and chipset of the OnePlus 12. During the conference, OnePlus also demonstrated the display technology to the attendees, and in doing so, it revealed what the upcoming OnePlus 12 will look like.

Although the back of the phone was covered, the front part of the phone confirmed the display of the phone will have a centre-aligned punch-hole. The display has very thin bezels and curvatures on the sides. OnePlus said the OnePlus 12 will come with an “Oriental Screen.” But it did not specify what that means. The company also claimed the OnePlus 12 will use Oppo’s first-generation display chip called Display P1, as well as a pixel-level calibration algorithm. With these technologies, the company says, the display will be able to produce better image quality and enhanced brightness while consuming less power. The OnePlus 12 display has already received an A+ certification from DisplayMate, which means it will be one of the best ones on the market.

OnePlus 12’s model put on the showcase also hinted that the display will measure 6.7 inches in size. It will likely be an LTPO screen, meaning you can expect the display to offer a variable refresh rate along with support for Always-On Display. Interestingly, this is the same display as the one on the OnePlus 11. That also means the display may offer a peak brightness of 2,600 nits. OnePlus has not said anything official about these aspects of the display, though. However, the company is claiming that the screen of the OnePlus 12 will last twice as much as the displays on other phones and that it will offer the “most eye-protective” screen experience.

The OnePlus 12 is expected to arrive either later this year or early next year, featuring the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor.