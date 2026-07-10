Google Gemini teams up with Sony's Kaun Banega Crorepati for AI-powered audience engagement

Google Gemini has partnered with Sony Pictures Network India (SPIN) to bring artificial intelligence in the entertainment industry. This partnership will bring several AI-powered features to the upcoming season of Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC), a popular television quiz show hosted by actor Amitabh Bachchan. Google and Sony collaboration is unfolding with an aim to enhance audience engagement. Google is making its AI assistant an interactive knowledge companion for contestants and viewers across Sony Entertainment Television and Sony LIV. Also Read: Google Gemini Avatar rolls out to more users: How to create AI videos using your face and voice

How Google Gemini will power KBC audience experience

As part of this strategic and collaborative partnership, Google Gemini will be fully integrated into the KBC experience system. This will help users to navigate contestant registration, helping in accessing information, assisting in application process, understanding eligibility, and registration process. Also Read: Fake or real? Here’s how to identify AI-generated images using ChatGPT and Gemini

Apart from this, the AI assistant will also support users in preparing for the quiz show. It will offer general knowledge assistance via the Gemini app. There will be interactive sessions and challenges for users so that they can improve their knowledge. These challenges will cover multiple subjects, which are expected to be introduced in the coming months. Also Read: CapCut x Gemini Integration: Gemini now wants to edit your videos too

Aspiring contestants to have full AI support

If you are interested in participating in Kaun Banega Crorepati, then you can use the Gemini app. It will provide step-by-step guidance on the registration process, frequently asked questions (FAQs), eligibility criteria, and other essential details.

The initiative not just makes the application process smoother and easier, but it also encourages more and more people to prepare for the show via company’s AI-powered tools.

How KBC journey will be filled with AI

The partnership goes beyond registrations, with Google Gemini set to become part of the overall KBC experience across both television and digital platforms.

Sony said the AI assistant will be woven into the show’s content, offering viewers new ways to interact with KBC while promoting learning and curiosity, values that have long been associated with the quiz show.

What this partnership will bring for entertainment industry?

Nachiket Pantvaidya, Chief Content Officer, Sony Pictures Networks India, commented on the collaboration, saying that this partnership will bring the expertise of KBC and Google Gemini together.

The partnership brings a fresh layer of innovation to the show, and offers audiences new opportunities to experience the content,” he said.

Kanika Kalra, Director Marketing, Google India, stated that Kaun Banega Crorepati has been a source of inspiration for Indian audiences to learn and ask questions for years. Google also aims for Gemini to be an interactive knowledge companion, she added, to help viewers find new areas of interest and enhance their preparations for the show.

Check out the registration process

The next season of Kaun Banega Crorepati is already accepting registrations, and the contestants can access Google Gemini to help them complete the registration process.

Sony Entertainment Television will broadcast the new season which will also be on streaming platforms, Sony LIV, extending the show’s multi-platform reach.

KBC show evolves with technology

Since the launch of the show in 2000, Kaun Banega Crorepati has been one of the most popular TV quiz show in India, and has always embraced new technology for better viewer interaction. Google Gemini’s integration further cements the shift towards a more AI-centric entertainment experience and audience engagement.

Sony Pictures Networks India and Google’s goal with this partnership is to have the learning experience more accessible, while simultaneously providing an all-encompassing and more interactive KBC experience.

How AI is expanding its role in entertainment industry

The collaboration also highlights the evolving significance of artificial intelligence in the entertainment sector, where AI has come to play a pivotal role in enhancing user experiences and engagement. Sony Pictures Networks India and Google are hoping to make information more accessible to the viewers and simultaneously promote interactive participation in the show beyond TV viewing, through Gemini which runs throughout the season and at the time of the show’s registration.

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Digital engagement strategy

With the help of AI-powered assistance, the KBC’s digital journey will be strengthened and it will also extend audience engagement. This will take the show beyond television episodes. The Gemini’s AI assistance will help users to access relevant information along with preparing for the quiz. Additionally, they can also stay connected with KBC related updates. The collaboration helps create an interactive experience for viewers across television, mobile platforms, and streaming.