Tata Motors launched Dark Edition variant of its popular SUVs — Tata Nexon, Tata Nexon EV, Tata Safari and Tata Harrier are getting Dark Edition — in India today. The dark edition variants of these SUVs start at Rs 11.45 lakhs in India and they go all the way up to Rs 20.69 lakhs in the country. The launch of the Dark Edition Nexon, Nexon EV, Safari and Harrier follow the launch of Dark Edition Tata Altroz in India back 2022.

Before these special edition SUVs become available in India, take a look at their pricing and design changes.

Dark Edition Tata Nexon, Nexon EV, Harrier, Safari Dark India price

As far as pricing is concerned, the Tata Nexon Dark Edition starts at Rs 11.45 lakhs in India, while the Tata Nexon EV Dark Edition starts at Rs 19.49 lakhs in the country. On the other hand, the Tata Harrier Dark Edition starts at Rs 19.99 lakhs in India and the Tata Safari Dark Edition starts at Rs 20.69 lakhs in the country.

Tata Motors hasn’t detailed as to when these SUVs will be available at its dealerships across the country.

This story is being updated…