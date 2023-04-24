comscore
Tamil Nadu Govt. releases new rules for online gaming

The Tamil Nadu government on Monday released new regulations regarding online gaming.

Also Read - Online gaming: In process of finalising regulations, Centre tells Delhi HC

The Tamil Nadu Online Gaming Commission and Online Gaming Regulation Rules come after Governor R.N. Ravi, who had returned the bill passed by the Tamil Nadu Assembly banning online gaming, gave his assent when the bill was resent by the Assembly.

The government has formulated these rules for the implementation of the Act and published them in the gazette, and they will come into effect from April 21.

Local and overseas companies offering online games registering their names with the online gaming commission will be encouraged.

These companies will have to register themselves with the commission within a month. An amount of Rs 1 lakh can be paid to the Secretary of the Tamil Nadu Online Gaming Authority in Chennai to get an application for a name registration certificate.

The secretary can take action to register the name of the company or reject the application within 15 days of its receipt. However, before rejection, the applicant will be given an opportunity. If a certificate is obtained by giving false information, the authority should issue an explanatory notice and the relevant online gaming operator shall respond to the notice within 15 days.

—IANS

  • Published Date: April 24, 2023 9:43 PM IST
