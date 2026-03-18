Government introduces Online Gaming Act 2025: What changes for online money games, e-sports, more

The Government has now introduced a new act – the Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Act, 2025, which brings more clarity to India’s fast-growing gaming space. The act is all about the idea of promoting and support e-sports and social gaming, but completely shuts down online money games. Also Read: “This Is How Cybercrime Begins”: Akshay Kumar Shares Shocking Daughter’s Online Gaming Incident

This update was shared in the Lok Sabha by Minister of State Dr. L. Murugan to make online gaming safer and more accountable. Here is what will change with this Gaming Act. Also Read: India Passes Bill to Prohibit Real-Money Gaming Apps: What The Bill Means For Dream11, MPL And Others

Complete ban on online money games?

Based on the press note shared by PIB, all forms of online money games are now banned. And this includes everything – Games of chance, games of skill, and even a mix of both. But the ban doesn’t just stop at playing online money gaming. The Act also restricts advertising or promoting such platforms, supporting or facilitating them in any way, or even processing payments through banks or digital systems. On top of that, authorities can also block access to such platforms under the IT Act, 2000. Also Read: Dream11, Winzo, My11Circle At Risk As Online Gaming Bill 2025 Targets Money-Based Games

The impact of the new law is quite direct as any platform that involves real-money gaming is affected. This includes fantasy sports apps like Dream11 and My11Circle, skill-based money games such as rummy and poker platforms, and more. Many of these platforms have already paused or shut down their real-money features after the law was passed.

Gaming Act: What happens if rules are broken

If the rules are broken, then the penalties are quite strict.

Offering or enabling money games can lead to up to 3 years in jail or a Rs 1 crore fine, or both

Repeat offences can go up to 5 years imprisonment and a Rs 2 crore fine

Even advertising these platforms isn’t taken lightly:

Up to 2 years of jail or Rs 50 lakh fine

Repeat violations can go up to 3 years of jail and Rs 1 crore fine

So yes, this is clearly a no-tolerance approach.

Online gaming and e-sports are still in action

While money-based games are out, the Act still supports e-sports and online social games. It also brings in a proper game registration system, a grievance redressal setup for users, and safeguards to avoid misuse.

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Another key part of the Act is the creation of the Online Gaming Authority of India. This body will decide whether a game qualifies as a money game, register and classify allowed games, set rules and guidelines, and handle complaints from users.