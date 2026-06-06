Summer Game Fest 2026: All major announcements including Resident Evil Veronica and FFVII Revelation

Summer Game Fest 2026 packed a long list of announcements, ranging from major franchise returns and new game reveals to expansion announcements and release date confirmations. Hosted by Geoff Keighley, this year’s showcase opened with a long-rumoured Resident Evil remake and closed with the official reveal of the final chapter in the Final Fantasy VII Remake trilogy.

Here is everything important that was announced during the event.

Resident Evil Veronica, Final Fantasy VII Revelation headline the show

Capcom officially unveiled Resident Evil Veronica, a remake of Resident Evil: Code Veronica. The game is scheduled to launch in 2027 and was one of the biggest reveals of the night.

Closing the showcase was Final Fantasy VII Revelation, the third and final game in the remake trilogy. Square Enix confirmed a Spring 2027 release window. The game will launch simultaneously on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch 2, and PC. The trailer also showed Vincent Valentine and Cid Highwind joining the journey, while Square Enix confirmed players will be able to explore the entire planet aboard the Highwind airship. A new job system has also been added.

New sequels, remasters, and returning franchises

The Wolf Among Us 2 finally resurfaced with a new trailer and a 2027 release window. Telltale Games also announced The Wolf Among Us Remastered, which is scheduled for Holiday 2026.

Palworld 1.0 was officially dated for July 10. Koei Tecmo and Omega Force also announced Attack on Titan 3, which will allow players to experience the complete anime storyline for the first time.

Shift Up revealed Stellar Blade: Blood Rain, a sequel that continues the story beyond the original game with a new protagonist.

Studio MHDR confirmed that a Cuphead sequel is in development. The studio also revealed Mighty Cuphead Adventure, a separate 8-bit style action platformer.

Racing, action, and open-world announcements

Former Forza Horizon developers unveiled Clutch, a new open-world racing game arriving in Spring 2027.

Hot Wheels Infinite Rush was also announced with a September 24, 2026 launch date. The game will release on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch 2, and PC, prced at $49.99.

PlatinumGames surprised fans with Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Last Ronin, while RGG Studio officially revealed Virtua Fighter Crossroads, due in 2027.

Stranger Than Heaven also received a new trailer and a release date of January 15, 2027. The game grabbed attention after confirming appearances from Tupac Shakur and Snoop Dogg.

RPGs, strategy games, and expansions

Guild Wars 3 was officially announced for PC and PS5, with its first beta test planned for Fall 2027.

Star Wars: Zero Company received its debut trailer. The turn-based strategy game takes inspiration from XCOM and even features Anakin Skywalker. It launches on August 27.

Monster Hunter Wilds: Ascendance was announced as a major expansion arriving in 2027. Capcom says it will introduce Master Rank content, new abilities, and Elder Dragons.

Mafia: The Old Country is also getting a new expansion called Man of Honor, featuring two additional story chapters and new Free Ride content. It launches on August 14, 2026.

RuneScape: Dragonwilds received a September 15 release date and was also confirmed for Xbox Series X|S, marking the franchise’s first move to consoles.

Horror, sci-fi, and narrative-driven reveals

Alien: Isolation 2 returned with a new trailer. Developers confirmed the story now takes place on a planetary station rather than a spaceship.

Saw: Genesis was announced as a 3v1 multiplayer horror game from Bloober Team and will enter early access this fall.

NetEase revealed Blood Message, a narrative-driven action adventure set in China’s Tang Dynasty in 848 A.D.

Fumito Ueda, known for Shadow of the Colossus and Ico, unveiled his next project, gen Atlas, a sci-fi adventure featuring giant machines and large-scale exploration.

The Blood of Dawnwalker also returned with a new trailer, while former Call of Duty developers announced a new single-player CrossFire game.

Other notable announcements

Patrice Desilets, one of the creators of Assassin’s Creed, revealed 1666 Amsterdam. A free prologue is already available on Steam and Epic Games Store, while the full game will enter early access later this year.

Among Us Story: On Guard was announced as a narrative-driven single-player game set in the Among Us universe. In addition, the Among Us animated series shadow-dropped on Paramount+, with all 10 episodes available immediately.

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Capcom also revealed Street Fighter 6 Year 4 DLC characters. The new roster includes Yasmine, Arjun, Bosch, and Tifa Lockhart from Final Fantasy VII, with Tifa emerging as one of the most talked-about reveals from the entire event.