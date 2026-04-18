SRH vs CSK live streaming, IPL 2026 match: When, where, how to watch Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings live online

The IPL 2026 season is in full swing and has another evening match as Sunrisers Hyderabad face Chennai Super Kings. Neither side has had a very smooth start, but both have picked up some momentum in recent games, which makes this one a bit more interesting. Also Read: RCB vs DC live streaming, IPL 2026: When and where to watch today’s match

CSK didn’t begin well and lost a few matches early on, but they have managed to turn things around with back-to-back wins. SRH have also started settling in, especially in home conditions, after an uneven start. Also Read: GT vs KKR IPL 2026 live stream today: When and where to watch Gujarat vs Kolkata match online

SRH vs CSK match date, time and venue

The SRH vs CSK IPL 2026 match will be played today, April 18. The match is set to begin at 7:30 PM IST, while the toss will take place at 7:00 PM. Also Read: MI vs PBKS IPL 2026 live: When and where to watch Mumbai vs Punjab match online

The game will be held at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. The surface here has seen a mix of results this season, so it shouldn’t be one-sided.

SRH vs CSK live TV telecast details

If you plan to watch the match on TV, it will be available on the Star Sports Network. You can switch between channels depending on your preferred language.

Star Sports continues to be the official broadcast partner for IPL 2026 in India.

SRH vs CSK live streaming on mobile and online

If you are watching on your phone or laptop, the SRH vs CSK live streaming will be available on JioHotstar. You can open the app or website and stream the match from there. It’s better to make sure you have access to the platform before the match begins.

SRH vs CSK live score and match context

Both teams are currently placed close to each other on the points table. CSK, led by Ruturaj Gaikwad, will look to carry forward their current run, while SRH will try to make use of home conditions.

You can also keep an eye on the SRH vs CSK live score through official IPL platforms while the match is on.

SRH vs CSK weather and pitch update

The weather in Hyderabad is expected to stay clear during match hours, so there shouldn’t be any delays. The pitch has played differently in a few games this season, so it may come down to how both teams read the conditions on the day.

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Things to keep in mind

The match starts at 7:30 PM IST, so it makes sense to tune in a bit early for the toss and team updates. If you’re streaming the match, having a stable internet connection will help avoid any breaks in between.