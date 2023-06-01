Sony announces PlayStation Plus games for June 2023: Check list

Sony has announced the list of all the free games that will be available for free to all the PlayStation Plus subscribers in the month of June. This month’s monthly games lineup includes titles such as NBA 2K23, Jurassic World Evolution 2 and Trek to Yomi. Sony says that PlayStation Plus subscribers will be able to access these games on their PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 gaming consoles starting June 6 and that they will be available for players until July 3. Also Read - Sony announces Days of Play sale for PlayStation Plus members: Check top offers here

So, here are all the games that will be available on PS5 and PS4 gaming console in June 2023.

Free games coming to PS5, PS4 in June 2023

NBA 2K23

This game will be available on PS4 and PS5 gaming consoles. In the game, players will be able to compete as their favorite NBA and WNBA teams and stars and experience the gameplay closely. Gamers will also be able to pair today’s All-Stars with timeless legends in MyTEAM. “Build a dynasty of your own as a GM or lead the league in a new direction as the Commissioner in MyNBA,” Sony wrote in a blog post.

In addition to this, the company also announced that the PlayStation Plus members will also get a chance to access the exclusive monthly MyTEAM packs in-game.

Jurassic World Evolution 2

This game will also be available to both PS4 and PS5 gaming consoles.

In this game, players will be able to build their own Jurassic World for dinosaurs. In addition to this, they will also experience new features, four engaging game modes and an expanded roster of new dinosaurs. The game has been voice by several Hollywood stars including Jeff Goldblum, who has voiced Ian Malcolm, and Bryce Dallas Howard, who has voiced Claire Dearing.

“Immerse yourself in a compelling and original Jurassic World narrative set after the earth-shattering events of Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom. Work alongside iconic characters from the films, including Dr,” Sony added in the blog post.

Trek to Yomi

Available on PS4 and PS5 both, Trek to Yomi is a cinematic action-adventure that follows the of Hiroki during his fall against the forces of evil. In the game, players will be able to experience his return to make good on his failed promise to save the people he swore to protect. As a vow to his dying Master, the young swordsman is sworn to protect his town and the people he loves against all threats.

Apart from this, the company said that the PlayStation Plus members have until June 6 to add GRID Legends, Chivalry 2 and Descenders to their game library.