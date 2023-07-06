Vijay Sharma has over two decades of experience in sales and marketing and he has previously worked for global brands such as Lenovo and Johnson & Johnson.

Sonova Consumer Hearing has announced the appointment of Vijay Sharma as the new General Manager of the Sennheiser Consumer business in India. Sonova Holdings is a group of Swiss companies, which is headquartered in Stafa, Switzerland. It acquired Sennheiser’s Consumer Electronics business in 2021.

As the General Manager of Sonova Consumer Hearing India, Sharma will be responsible for the “development of winning go-to-market strategies” and “local product strategies” to enable the company to “consistently gain market share and enhance profitability”. In addition to this, he will also be accountable for “identifying new markets, product innovations, and technological advancements to capitalize on emerging opportunities”.

Sharma has over two decades of experience in sales and marketing and he has previously worked for global brands such as Lenovo, Johnson & Johnson and Samsung Electronics where he has led “nationwide business operations” and managed “both offline and online distribution channels”.

“With his wealth of experience, Vijay is poised to steer Sonova into a new era of innovation, growth, and success,” the company said in a statement.

Sharma will be focusing on the growth in wireless headsets, the premium soundbar market and speech-enhanced hearables.

“I am honored to join Sonova and lead the Consumer Hearing business in India. The Sennheiser brand has a rich legacy of delivering high-quality audio products, and I am excited to contribute to the success story in this dynamic market. My vision for the brand is to seize growth opportunities in the rapidly expanding true wireless headsets, premium soundbar market and the emerging field of speech-enhanced hearables,” Sharma said in a statement.

“Additionally, I aim to further strengthen the Sennheiser brand’s prominent position in the realm of audiophile headphones. I eagerly anticipate collaborating closely with the talented team at Sonova Consumer Hearing, leveraging our innovative technologies to elevate the listening experience for our valued customers,” he added.

Sennheiser electronic GmbH & Co. KG provides professional audio solutions like microphones, meeting solutions, streaming technologies and monitoring systems. Sonova Holding AG, under Sennheiser’s license, offers consumer devices such as headphones, soundbars and speech-enhanced hearables.