Apple may just have confirmed new Macs are coming at WWDC 2023

Before the worldwide developers' conference, Apple itself unintentionally confirmed the existence of new Macs and their launch timeline.

Apple-Mac-Studio-5

Representational image (Image: Apple)

Apple may be preparing to launch new Macs in the coming months. Several rumours have pointed out that new MacBook and Mac models may be on their way, and some might appear at the company’s upcoming WWDC. Now, before Apple’s worldwide developers’ conference, the company itself has unintentionally confirmed the existence of new Macs and that they are coming soon. Also Read - Apple's upcoming 15-inch Macbook Air to come with two M2 chip variants

Nicolás Álvarez, a developer, spotted instances of at least three new Mac models in a configuration file of Apple’s Find My network. The developer said that these Mac devices could be in a list of devices where “you left your device behind” is not turned on. This means these devices may not have the ability to prompt the user when they are left behind. In other words, these devices could be meant to be left behind, such as desktop computers. Also Read - Apple's new feature to help users fix billing issues without leaving app

The three unannounced Macs are Mac14,8, Mac14,13, and Mac14,14, but there is no way to tell which one is which. Earlier reports suggested there could be a Mac Studio, a new iMac, and a Mac Pro in the offing. Regardless, all three Mac models listed are not compatible with Find My’s Left Behind feature, so they, surely, are not MacBooks.

These names also hint at the Apple M2 chip. Any Mac that uses the M2 chip is identified as ‘Mac14,x’. For instance, the Mac mini with an M2 chip is identified as Mac14,3, while the Mac mini with M2 Pro is Mac14,12. That should indicate that the upcoming Mac models will also be powered by the M2 chip. This corroborates previous reports that some upcoming Mac models will come with M2. But in some cases, the same Mac model can have different identifiers. This means the aforementioned Macs could either be three different Macs or just three different versions of the same Mac.

According to 9to5Mac, Apple may release the next iMac with an M3 chip, instead of an M2. So that should rule out the iMac from the list. If we go by this rumour, the identifiers could belong to Mac Studio or Mac Pro. But another report narrows it down further. Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman earlier this week said that Apple may skip the M2 chip for the Mac Studio, without telling which one the company is likely to go for. So, if the Mac Studio is likely not coming with an M2, the only model left is the Mac Pro.

For what it is worth, there is one new Mac planned, if not three, and Apple is preparing to announce it at the upcoming WWDC 2023.

  • Published Date: April 22, 2023 11:45 AM IST
