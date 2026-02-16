Sarvam AI launches Sarvam Edge: AI that works on phones and laptops without internet

Sarvam AI, a Bengaluru-based start-up that’s developing India’s first sovereign Full-Stack AI platform, has now come up with a new platform called ‘Sarvam Edge.’ The newly launched AI platform will run directly on smartphones and laptops, making it easily accessible for everyone. One of the striking features of Sarvam Edge is that its system works fully offline and does not depend on cloud servers. With the launch of Sarvam Edge, the tech giant aims to make AI faster and more private along with making it reliable for daily use.

What Is Sarvam Edge?

Sarvam Edge is a newly on-device AI-powered platform by Sarvam AI. The processing of the Sarvam Edge happens directly on the user’s device rather than remote data centers. Modern smartphones and laptops are already equipped with the strong processors, and Sarvam Edge is using this power to run its advanced AI models locally.

This means Sarvam Edge is removing internet delays by shifting AI tasks to happen on the device. Additionally, the platform also reduces the risk of data leaks because the user information does not leave the device. This approach not only improves reliability but also allow it to work in the areas where internet connectivity is low, weak, or unavailable.

Offline Speech Recognition and Translation

Another striking features of the Sarvam Edge is that it is equipped with the multilingual speech recognition. The model supports 10 major lndian languages and can automatically detect the language being spoken. You don’t have to manually choose the language before speaking.

Text-to-Speech

Not only this, but the platform also includes text-to-speech technology. With the help of using one compact model, the platform works across the same language. The system provides consistent voice output, however, keeping the memory use low.

Translation Feature

Sarvam Edge also supports translation feature in 11 languages, including English. The system enable 2 way translation across 110 language pairs. Interestingly, you don’t need cloud connection, as this process work completely offline.

Built for Everyday Devices

The platform is built to work smoothly on smartphones and laptops. It doesn’t require special hardware equipments, allowing it to be optimized for low-memory usage and delivering fast response time.

Real-Time Speech

Sarvam Edge also offers real-time transcription feature, which as per company works faster than live audio. Translation results appear instantly and this makes the system suitable for several tools, apps, and technologies.

Privacy and Cost Efficiency

Privacy is also taken care under Sarvam Edge. As everything runs on the device, the user data stays private and the company doesn’t have to bear per-query cloud costs. Even without internet, Sarvam Edge remains stable, making it suitable for education, finance, accessibility, and productivity.