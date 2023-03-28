Samsung to soon unveil tri-foldable smartphone: Report

Samsung is reportedly working on a new tri folding Galaxy smartphone. According to LetsGoDigital, Samsung has filed an extensive patent with the WIPO (World Intellectual Property Organization) that details its new foldable smartphone. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy F14 5G with Exynos 1330 SoC and 6,000mAh battery unveiled

The handset is expected to feature three separate screens that can unfold out to become one large and seamless display. The device will also feature two hinges, with one folding inward while the other folding outward to form the "Z" shape.

In addition, the smartphone will reportedly arrive with S Pen support, under display camera, an HDMI connector, and more.

Samsung is reportedly planning to launch Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 later this year in Q3 and now Ice Universe, a reliable Samsung leaker has claimed that the Galaxy Z Flip 5 will feature a 3.4-inch cover display. For those who don’t know, the Galaxy Z Flip 4 has a 1.9-inch outer display.

The Galaxy Z Flip 5 and even the Galaxy Z Fold 5 are expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset and so is the Galaxy S23 lineup. These upcoming phones are also expected to come with battery, camera, and display improvements.

As per Sammobile, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 will come with multiple storage options such as – 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB. All three storage options will be UFS 4.0, which will be an upgrade over UFS 3.1 storage type seen in the Galaxy Z Fold 4.

The Galaxy Z Flip 5, on the other hand, will come with a base of 128GB storage, followed by 256GB storage and 512GB storage. However, unlike the Galaxy Z Fold 5, the Z Flip 5’s UFS 4.0 storage will be limited to 256GB and 512GB variants. The base 128GB storage option will have UFS 3.1 storage.

This will be similar to the vanilla Galaxy S23. The exact reason for this isn’t confirmed, however, from what we know is that Samsung doesn’t have 128GB options for UFS 4.0. So if Samsung decides to offer 128GB storage in the future, it will very likely be only the UFS 3.1 storage.

Inputs from IANS