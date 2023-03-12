Samsung to soon launch next-gen Galaxy SmartTag: Report

Samsung will reportedly launch its next-generation Galaxy SmartTag later this year. The tech giant’s first object tracker, Galaxy SmartTag, was released in 2021, reports SamMobile. The company has not released an updated version of the device in the two years since it was first introduced. However, now, Samsung will likely launch the second-generation Galaxy SmartTag lineup in the third quarter of this year. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy M14 5G debuts with Exynos 1330 and 6,000mAh battery

The upcoming object tracker is expected to come with improved wireless range, beeper volume and enhanced security measures to prevent unauthorised tracking. The tech giant will likely unveil its new Galaxy SmartTag alongside its next-generation wearable devices– the Galaxy Buds 3 and the Galaxy Watch 6.

During the same event, the company is expected to unveil its next-generation foldable smartphones– Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Z Fold 5, the report said. The tech giant launched the current Galaxy SmartTag in 2021 at $29.99, which attaches to valuables such as keys, bags or pet collars and makes those items trackable via a mobile application.

Samsung is set to launch Galaxy A34 5G and Galaxy A54 5G smartphones on March 15 globally and the India launch will also happen next week, industry sources said on Thursday. Both Galaxy A34 and Galaxy A54 will add to Samsung’s portfolio of 5G-ready smartphones and will help the company retain its 5G leadership in India.

Galaxy A34 5G and Galaxy A54 5G are likely to be priced between Rs 30,000 and Rs 40,000. Galaxy A34 5G and Galaxy A54 5G will succeed last year’s Galaxy A53 and Galaxy A33 models.

These two smartphones are likely to be priced a little higher than last year’s devices, and the rise “could be on account of higher memory variants,” sources said. Galaxy A34 5G will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 1080 chipset, along with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

