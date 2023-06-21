Your Samsung smart TV will now help you do Yoga correctly

comscore
Samsung smart TVs will now guide you through your Yoga sessions

Samsung, in a global first, has announced a new feature as a part of which, it is bringing interactive yoga experience on its televisions. Here's how it works.

  • Samsung has announced a partnership with health-tech startup YogaFi.
  • As a part of this partnership, Samsung smart TVs will guide users through Yoga sessions.
  • This feature will soon be available on older Samsung smart TV models as well.
Image: Samsung

Samsung has announced that it is bringing interactive yoga experience on its televisions. This is the first time that the company has introduced such a functionality in its markets across the globe. To make this happen, the company has partnered with a health-tech startup, YogiFi. Through this partnership, Samsung’s smart TV users will be able to get real-time feedback as they perform various Yoga aasanas using the YogiFi and the connected Yoga mat.

“Through its exclusive partnership with YogiFi, an award-winning flagship product of health-tech startup, Wellnesys Technologies, Samsung aims to enable consumers to practice yoga ‘the tech way’ by pairing the world’s first AI-enabled yoga mat with Samsung smart TVs,” the company said in a statement.

The YogiFi app will be accessible on all 2023 Samsung smart TVs such as Neo QLED 4K and 8K TVs, OLED TV and Crystal 4K UHD TV range, among others.

The company also said that soon this functionality will be available on previous years’ smart TV models as well.

SRI-Delhi (Samsung R&D Institute India-Delhi) collaborated closely with YogiFi to bring the app on Samsung smart TVs as part of the tech giant’s Make for India initiative.

“By partnering with Samsung, a pioneer in the television segment, we aspire to elevate at-home yoga experience for every individual and maximise the impact of our mission to create a healthy community with stronger immunity,” said Muralidhar Somisetty, Founder & CEO, Wellnesys India.

The app’s yoga content landscape consists of three levels of 21-day programmes– beginner, intermediate and advanced– that have been carefully created with relevant yoga asanas.

“Equipped with sensors, the AI-enabled mat from YogiFi detects any incorrect posture and provides instant feedback, allowing users to correct and improve their alignment,” the company said.

— IANS

  • Published Date: June 21, 2023 5:11 PM IST
