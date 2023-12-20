Samsung launches self-repair programme for Galaxy Z Fold 5, Z Flip 5

Samsung is going to add Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Galaxy Z Fold 5 foldable devices for its self-repair programme for the first time. Samsung’s partnership with iFixit now supports the entire flagship Galaxy S23 range and foldable lines as part of the repair programme. Previously, only Galaxy S20, Galaxy S21 and Galaxy Tab S7 devices were included. The Galaxy foldables are yet to be listed on iFixit’s page.

Last year, Samsung announced that it was partnering with iFixit, the premier online destination for tech repair to fix Galaxy devices without paying a professional to do it. The Galaxy S20 and S21 smartphones, as well as the Galaxy Tab S7+, were the first devices to get this support.

“At Samsung, we’re creating more ways for consumers to extend the lifespan of our products with premium care experiences,” Ramon Gregory, Senior Vice President of Customer Care at Samsung Electronics America, had said. “Availability of self-repair will provide our consumers the convenience and more options for sustainable solutions.”

Samsung consumers will get access to genuine device parts, repair tools, and intuitive, visual, step-by-step repair guides. Samsung is collaborating with iFixit, the leading online repair community, on this programme. Galaxy device owners will be able to replace display assemblies, back glass, and charging ports — and return used parts to Samsung for responsible recycling.

The self-repair programme gained momentum after the US government made it legal to repair devices by themselves or by their choice of repair service under the right to repair. Apple became the first brand to allow its customers to repair products such as iPhone and Mac outside of the company’s network without having to worry about the warranty of the products.

Samsung also announced that more European customers are getting access to the self-repair kits as the programme expands to Denmark, Greece, Hungary, and Portugal.

— Written with inputs from IANS