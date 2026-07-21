Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra, Z Flip 8 And Galaxy Watch 9 prices leaked ahead of launch

Samsung is all set to host its next Galaxy Unpacked event later this week, where the company is expected to launch its new foldable phones and smartwatches. But ahead of the official announcement, a latest leak has given us an idea of how much these devices could cost in Europe. The leaked listing includes the expected prices of the Galaxy Z Fold 8, Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra, Galaxy Z Flip 8, Galaxy Watch 9 and Galaxy Watch Ultra 2. Also Read: Samsung's 'Back to School' Sale 2026: Galaxy S26 Series, Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra get student offers

Do keep in mind that these are European prices, so the final India pricing could be different. Also Read: The truth about smartphones under Rs 40000: Our top picks

Galaxy Z Fold 8 and Z Fold 8 Ultra prices tipped

According to a listing spotted on Portuguese retailer PCDiga by tipster Roland Quandt, the Galaxy Z Fold 8 could arrive in three storage variants. The 256GB model is tipped to cost EUR 2,069, while the 512GB version could be priced at EUR 2,269. Buyers looking for the 1TB model may have to pay EUR 2,669.

Samsung is also expected to introduce a new Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra this year. If the leak is accurate, the Ultra model could cost EUR 200 more than the standard Fold 8 across every storage option. That means the Fold 8 Ultra could start at EUR 2,269, with the 512GB and 1TB variants expected to cost EUR 2,469 and EUR 2,869, respectively.

Galaxy Z Flip 8 price leak

The upcoming Galaxy Z Flip 8 is expected to launch in two storage options. The 256GB variant is tipped to cost EUR 1,349, while the 512GB model could be priced at EUR 1,549. The report notes that prices in Portugal are generally higher because of the country’s 23 percent VAT, so pricing in other European markets could vary slightly.

Galaxy Watch 9 and Watch Ultra 2

Samsung is also expected to refresh its smartwatch lineup at the event. The leak suggests the Galaxy Watch 9 will start at EUR 409.90 for the 40mm Bluetooth version. The larger 44mm Bluetooth model could cost EUR 439.90. Those opting for LTE connectivity may have to pay an additional EUR 50 over the Bluetooth variants. Meanwhile, the premium Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 is tipped to arrive in a single 47mm LTE version, priced at EUR 749.90.

Samsung is expected to unveil all of these products during its Galaxy Unpacked event later this week. Apart from pricing, earlier leaks have hinted at design changes, new displays and camera improvements across the upcoming foldable lineup. However, Samsung has not confirmed any of these details yet.

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As always, it’s best to treat these leaked prices with a pinch of salt until the company makes everything official at the launch event.