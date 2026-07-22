Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2026 live: How to watch, event details, Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra, Z Flip 8, Watch 9

Samsung is hosting its highly flagship and exclusive second Galaxy Unpacked event today. The tech giant is expected to unveil its premium and next generation foldable smartphones along with Galaxy smartwatches and long rumored AI powered smart glasses. Also Read: Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2026: Entire Galaxy Z Fold 8, Flip 8 and Watch lineup revealed

It is nearly after 14 years that Samsung is returning to London for its Galaxy Unpacked event. To recall, the company last hosted the launch of Galaxy S3 in the country. While all the details about the products are under wraps, but rumors and leaks suggest that company could announce its biggest foldable smartphones yet. Also Read: Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2026: Date, time, livestream details and expected launches

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2026: live streaming and event timings

Samsung is set to host its Galaxy Unpacked today, 22 July, 2026, in London. Also Read: Samsung Galaxy Z Trifold Launch Date Leak: When Can We Expect The First Tri-Fold Phone By Company

Event timings are as follows:

2:00 PM BST

6:30 PM IST

You can also watch the keynote live via:

Samsung.com

Samsung Newsroom

Samsung’s official YouTube channel

Besides this, the tech giant has also opened registrations for users on its website. If you want to get hands on launch updates, or notifications related to the event, or exclusive offers before the event begins, ten you can head straight to the website and register yourself.

💙 Like this post and get a front-row seat to what's next. Can you guess what's coming? Join us at Samsung Galaxy Unpacked on July 22. A new shape unfolds. pic.twitter.com/qnMysUXv4T — Samsung India (@SamsungIndia) July 13, 2026

What to expect: Galaxy Z Fold 8 Series

One of the biggest attractions expected at the Galaxy Unpacked is to be Samsung’s new foldable lineup.

According to reports, the company might reveal thee foldable smartphones, including:

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 8

Galaxy Z Fold 8

Talking about the standard Galaxy Z Fold 8, it is rumored to feature a passport style design that’s wider and shorter than the currently available traditional book style Fold series.

Expected specifications:

Android 17-based One UI 9 out of the box

5.5-inch cover display

7.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X inner display

Enhanced Galaxy AI features

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 for Galaxy chipset

The smartphone will also have a redesigned form factor which is expected to improve one-handed usability. Additionally, it will also have a wider aspect ratio to perform everyday tasks easily and efficiently.

Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra

The company is also expected to introduce the Galxy Z Fold 8 Ultra. As per leaks, the device might come with:

Peak display brightness of up to 3,600 nits

Refined hinge and slimmer design

5,000mAh battery

45W wired fast charging

Premium camera system

Interestingly, the reports also states that Samsung could also rename its foldable, hence making the Ultra model the successor to last year’s Galaxy Z Fold 7.

Galaxy Z Flip 8

Expected specifications might include:

Updated processor

One UI 9 based on Android 17

Refined hinge mechanism

Better battery efficiency

New Galaxy AI capabilities

Reports further indicate that this could be the final year when Samsung will launch a traditional clamshell style Flip smartphone.

Android 17 and One UI 9 launch

Galaxy Unpacked will also be featuring the Samsung’s latest software experience, One UI 9, which is based on the latest version of Android, 17.

The new foldables are expected to be the first to roll out with the Android 17 preloaded.

Some of the software features to look out for are:

Enhanced personalization

Better continuity between cover and inner displays

Improved multitasking for foldables

Smarter productivity tools

New Galaxy AI features

Many of the AI features that Samsung plans to showcase in today’s keynote will be part of the One UI 9 test that it has been running on the Galaxy S26 Ultra.

Galaxy Watch 9 and Galaxy Watch Ultra 2

Samsung is expected to be adding to its smartwatch lineup as well

Galaxy Watch 9

The Galaxy Watch 9 will be expected to introduce incremental enhancements such as:

Faster processor

Better battery optimisation

Enhanced health tracking

Improved AI-powered wellness features

Galaxy Watch Ultra 2

Samsung could finally reveal the much-anticipated Galaxy Watch Ultra 2.

Expected features include:

Enhanced fitness and health sensors

IP69K durability rating

800mAh battery

Up to 5,000 nits display brightness

Improved GPS and outdoor tracking

AI Smart Glasses might soon be a reality

The other exciting news is Samsung will provide an early preview of its new AI-powered smart glasses.

The company has already announced partnerships with fashion companies such as Warby Parker and Gentle Monster for wearable products.

The smart glasses will join Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy XR headset into Google’s Android XR headset suite; they will feature AI-powered navigation, hands-free controls and a mixed reality experience.

Galaxy AI will be getting some big upgrades

Samsung has hinted that the new Samsung devices will offer more intelligent, adaptive, and personalised experiences using Galaxy AI.

New AI capabilities to include:

Translation

Productivity

Voice assistance

Note-taking

Multitasking

Photography

Many of these features are expected to be geared towards foldables and wearables

What to Expect

Galaxy Unpacked 2026 promises to be one of Samsung’s largest unveilings in a long while. The event is expected to feature Samsung’s next mobile AI vision and high-end hardware, as it introduces a new foldable lineup along with Android 17 based on One UI 9 and new Galaxy Watches, as well as the potential of AI smart glasses.

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2026 – Event Details at glance

Parameter Details Event Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2026 Date July 22, 2026 Venue London, United Kingdom Time (BST) 2:00 PM Time (IST) 6:30 PM Live Streaming Samsung.com, Samsung Newsroom, Samsung YouTube

Expected Launches

Product Expected Highlights Galaxy Z Fold 8 New passport-style design, 7.6-inch inner display, 5.5-inch cover display, Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra 5,000mAh battery, 45W charging, up to 3,600 nits brightness Galaxy Z Flip 8 Minor hardware upgrades, Galaxy AI, One UI 9 Galaxy Watch 9 Faster processor, improved health tracking Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 Up to 5,000 nits display, 800mAh battery, IP69K durability AI Smart Glasses Android XR ecosystem, teaser expected

Rumoured Specifications

Feature Galaxy Z Fold 8 Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra Galaxy Z Flip 8 Form Factor Passport-style fold Premium book-style fold Clamshell fold Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5* Inner Display 7.6-inch AMOLED — — Cover Display 5.5-inch AMOLED — — Battery — 5,000mAh — Fast Charging — 45W — Peak Brightness — 3,600 nits — Operating System Android 17 Android 17 Android 17 User Interface One UI 9 One UI 9 One UI 9 Galaxy AI Yes Yes Yes

*Expected.

Software & AI

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Category Details Operating System Android 17 User Interface One UI 9 Galaxy AI New AI-powered features Foldable Features Improved multitasking, productivity tools, personalization XR Platform Android XR support

Galaxy Watch Lineup