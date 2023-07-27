Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Series is getting official Audible, Gmail apps

Samsung hosted the Galaxy Unpacked 2023 event in Seoul earlier this week wherein it launched the Galaxy Watch 6 Series smartwatches. The newly launched smartwatch series includes two variants, the Galaxy Watch 6 and the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic that features the company’s famous rotating bezel design. Both these variants offer a host of upgrades over last year’s Galaxy Watch 5 Series. In addition to an improved display, and new health sensors and features, the Galaxy Watch 6 Series comes with a bunch of apps that have been customised for its platform.

While talking about the features of the newly announced smartwatch series, Samsung President and Head of Mobile Experience, TM Roh, said that the Galaxy Watch 6 Series will come with dedicated WhatsApp, Audible, Gmail and Calendar apps.

It is worth noting that back at its annual developers’ conference, I/O 2023, Google had announced that it was working with Meta to bring a dedicated WhatsApp app on Wear OS-powered smartwatches. And earlier this month, the two companies delivered on their promise by officially rolling out the app for the eligible Android smartwatches. Now, Samsung and Google have announced that later this year, Wear OS 4-powered smartwatches will get a dedicated Audible app that would enable users to listen to their favourite podcasts and audiobooks without having their smartphones nearby.

Furthermore, the two companies said that Gmail and Google Calendar apps will also be heading to Wear OS 4-powered smartwatches in the fall this year, which would enable users to quickly respond to emails in Gmail, and use Calendar to check their schedule and RSVP to events, all using their Samsung Galaxy smartwatches.

As far availability is concerned, Google said that these new apps are already available on the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Series and that they will be available on the Galaxy Watch 4 Series and Galaxy Watch 5 Series later this year when these smartwatches get Wear OS 4 update.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Series 6 India price

As far as pricing is concerned, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 starts at Rs 29,999 for the 40mm Bluetooth variant and it goes all the way up to Rs 36,999 for the 44mm LTE variant. On the other hand, the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic starts at Rs 36,999 for the 43mm Bluetooth variant and it goes all the way up to Rs 43,999 for the 47mm LTE variant. You can check detailed pricing here.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Series 6 specifications and features

Coming to the features, the Galaxy Watch 6 comes in 40mm and 44mm variants while the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic comes in 43mm and 47mm variants. Both the watches come in Bluetooth and LTE variants. They come with up to 1.5-inch Super AMOLED Always-on-Display. The Samsung Galaxy Watch Series 6 is powered by Exynos W930 chipset that is coupled with 2GB of RAM and 16GB of storage space. It comes with up to 425mAh battery with fast charging support and it runs One UI 5 Watch-based on Wear OS 4.

On the feature front, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Series offers in-depth analysis of Sleep Score Factors. In addition to it, it comes with Sleep Messages, Sleep Consistency, Sleep Animal Symbol along with Enhanced Sleep Coaching.

The Galaxy Watch 6 Series also comes with a new Irregular Heart Rhythm Notification feature that can detect signs of Atrial fibrillation or AFib and customise workouts based on heart rhythm patterns.