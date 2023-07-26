HIGHLIGHTS

Samsung will be hosting the second most important Galaxy Unpacked 2023 event today. Earlier this year, the company hosted a similar event wherein it introduced its Galaxy S23 series of smartphones. Now, roughly six months later, the company is back with another Galaxy Unpacked event, but this time around the company will launching its next-generation of foldable devices, which includes the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 smartphones. In addition to that, the company will also be unveiling its next-generation of smartwatch and tablet at the event. As far as the event is concerned, Samsung has hosted its Galaxy Unpacked 2023 event in a host of cities across the globe. However, this time around, the company is hosting the event in Seoul, South Korea. The event will begin at 4:30PM IST today. We at Techlusive will be covering the event live. Stay tuned for all the updates!