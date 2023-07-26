Shweta Ganjoo Published:Jul 26, 2023, 15:04 PM IST
Samsung will be hosting the second most important Galaxy Unpacked 2023 event today. Earlier this year, the company hosted a similar event wherein it introduced its Galaxy S23 series of smartphones. Now, roughly six months later, the company is back with another Galaxy Unpacked event, but this time around the company will launching its next-generation of foldable devices, which includes the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 smartphones. In addition to that, the company will also be unveiling its next-generation of smartwatch and tablet at the event. As far as the event is concerned, Samsung has hosted its Galaxy Unpacked 2023 event in a host of cities across the globe. However, this time around, the company is hosting the event in Seoul, South Korea. The event will begin at 4:30PM IST today. We at Techlusive will be covering the event live. Stay tuned for all the updates!
While Samsung will be unveiling its next-generation of foldables and wearables today, it has been offering the option to pre-reserve its upcoming devices since almost the beginning of this month. Interested buyers can pre-reserve the Galaxy Z Flip 5 and the Galaxy Z Fold 5 by paying a sum of Rs 2,000 on Samsung.com, Amazon India and Flipkart or by visiting Samsung’s Exclusive Stores and leading retail outlets across the country. All the customers who pre-reserve the devices will get exclusive benefits. You can check out all the details here.
Samsung is expected to make significant changes to the design of its foldable display smartphones. For instance, the Galaxy Z Fold 5 is expected to get a flatter design when unfolded while the Galaxy Z Flip 5 is expected to get a bigger cover display. Here's what we know about Samsung's upcoming foldable devices.
Samsung is yet to share any details about the pricing of its upcoming foldable-display smartphones. However, reports have already tipped the starting price of both the devices in India. As per a tipster Paras Guglani, the Galaxy Z Flip 5 5G is tipped to start at Rs 95,000 in India. The Galaxy Z Fold 5 5G, on the other hand, is tipped to start at Rs 1,43,500 in India.