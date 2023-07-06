Interested buyers can pre-reserve the Galaxy Z Fold 5 or Galaxy Z Flip 5 by paying a sum of Rs 2,000 on Samsung India's website.

Samsung had a busy day in India today. Earlier today, the company revealed that it will host its second Galaxy Unpacked event of the year to launch its next generation of foldable display smartphones, that is, the Galaxy Fold 5 and the Galaxy Flip 5, on July 26. Now, just hours later, Samsung has announced the pre-reserve for its fifth generation of foldable display smartphones in the country.

Samsung India today announced that interested buyers can pre-reserve its next generation of foldable devices by paying Rs 2,000 on Samsung.com, Amazon India and Flipkart or by visiting Samsung’s Exclusive Stores and leading retail outlets across the country starting July 6. The company says that the customers who have pre-reserved its upcoming foldable smartphones will get benefits worth Rs 5,000 when these devices are unveiled globally on July 26, 2023.

Samsung India’s website says that interested buyers who pre-reserve its upcoming foldable display smartphones will also get the ‘best value’ on exchange of their old smartphones. In addition to this, buyers will also get “Special edition on Samsung.com”, which indicates that the company could make specific colour variants of the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and the Galaxy Z Flip 5 available exclusively via its own website. Buyers will also get a discount of five percent if they purchase two or more products together.

Interestingly, the pre-reserve link on Samsung India’s official website not only lets users pre-reserve the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and the Galaxy Z Flip 5 smartphones, but it also lets users pre-reserve the company’s upcoming tablets and smartwatch. This indicates that the company could launch its Galaxy Tab S9 series tablet and its Galaxy Watch 6 series smartwatches alongside its foldable phones at its Galaxy Unpacked event later this month.

So, how do you pre-reserve Galaxy Z Fold 5 or the Galaxy Z Flip 5 in India?

As mentioned before, users can head over to Samsung India’s pre-reserve page of click here to go to the page directly, select the icon with a foldable phone, click on the add to cart option, click on the Pay Now option, log into their Samsung accounts via a registered email ID or mobile number or sign up new, select their preferred payment method and make the payment.

In case you aren’t sure what to expect from Samsung’s upcoming foldable phones, here’s what we know about these devices so far.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5: What to expect

The upcoming Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 is tipped to get a 7.6-inch AMOLED FHD+ primary display and a 6.2-inch cover display. Both the displays are tipped to get Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection. The phone is likely to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset that is coupled with 12GB of RAM and up to 1TB of storage space. The phone is tipped to get a 50MP primary lens, a 12MP ultra-wide lens, and a 10MP telephoto unit at the back and a 12MP camera in the front. for selfies on the outer display. In terms of the battery, it is likely to be backed by a 4,400mAh battery with support for S Pen stylus.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5: What to expect

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5, on the other hand, is likely to get a 6.7-inch primary display and a larger 3.4-inch second display. It is also tipped to be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset that is coupled with 8GB or 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage space. It is likely to get a 12MP primary lens and a 12MP ultra-wide lens at the back and a 10MP camera for selfies. And it is expected to pack a 3,700mAh battery.