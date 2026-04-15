Samsung Galaxy S25 price drops by Rs 18,000 on Flipkart: Check offers

The Samsung Galaxy S25 is currently selling at a lower price in India, which makes it easier to consider if you’re looking for a flagship phone without going for the newest model. The phone originally launched at Rs 80,999 for the 256GB variant, and it is now available at its lowest price on Flipkart. Also Read: Huawei to bring first wide foldable phone ahead of Apple, Samsung

There are also some bank offers available, which can bring the effective price to under Rs 60,000, depending on the card you use. Also Read: Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 8 leaked renders show same design, slightly thinner body

How the deal works

Right now, the Galaxy S25 is listed for Rs 62,999 on Flipkart after a flat Rs 18,000 cut on its launch price. On top of that, select bank offers can reduce the price further by up to Rs 3,150. Also Read: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 price hiked in THIS country: What changed?

The exact final price can vary a bit based on the offer available to you, so it’s worth checking which card or payment method gives you the extra benefit.

Still relevant despite being a year old

The Galaxy S25 came out last year, but it still feels like a proper flagship in day-to-day use. For someone not planning to spend more on the newer Galaxy S26, this deal makes the phone easier to consider.

Samsung Galaxy S25 specs, features

On the front, it comes with a 6.2-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The screen is bright enough for outdoor use and the colours look good, whether you’re watching videos or just scrolling through apps.

The device runs on the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, which handles day-to-day tasks without any issues. It is also capable of running games and heavier apps without noticeable slowdowns.

It runs on Android 15-based One UI 7. Samsung promises 7 OS upgrades for the device. It has 12GB of LPDDR5X RAM, an in-screen fingerprint sensor, and comes with Galaxy AI features.

For photos, you get a triple rear camera setup that includes a 50MP main sensor, a 12MP ultra-wide lens, and a 10MP telephoto lens with 3x zoom. For selfies, there is a 12MP front camera.

Battery capacity stands at 4,000mAh. While it may not be the biggest on paper, it is generally enough for a full day of regular use.

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Should you consider it now?

At this price, the Galaxy S25 ends up in a very different spot compared to when it launched. With the ongoing discount and bank offers, it becomes a more sensible option if you want a flagship without spending the full launch price.