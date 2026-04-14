Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 8 leaked renders show same design, slightly thinner body

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 8 leak: Samsung is expected to refresh its foldable lineup later this year, and the first renders of the Galaxy Z Flip 8 have now started showing up online. These renders, shared through tipster collaborations like OnLeaks and MyMobiles, give an early look at what Samsung may bring with its next flip phone. Also Read: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 price hiked in THIS country: What changed?

At first glance, the design looks very familiar. In fact, it is quite close to the Galaxy Z Flip 7, which suggests that Samsung is not making big visual changes this time. Also Read: Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold back in stock today, but probably not for long

Design remains mostly the same

Based on the leaked renders, the Galaxy Z Flip 8 carries forward the same clamshell design. The outer display, dual camera setup, and overall layout look nearly identical to the previous model. Also Read: Samsung Galaxy Unpacked Event date leaked; Galaxy Z Fold 8, Wide Fold, Flip 8 expected

There is, however, a small change. The phone is said to be slightly thinner than before. The change in thickness is said to be around 0.5mm when folded, which honestly won’t make much of a difference in day-to-day use.

Even when unfolded, the size and proportions remain almost the same. The inner and outer display sizes are also expected to stay unchanged.

What could change under the hood

The design may look the same, but there could still be some changes on the inside. The Galaxy Z Flip 8 is expected to run on Samsung’s upcoming Exynos 2600 chipset, which would be a step up from the previous generation.

There are also reports suggesting a slightly bigger battery compared to the last model. Apart from that, improvements may come in areas like display refinement, including a less visible crease.

As per current leaks, the camera setup is likely to remain unchanged this time as well.

Launch timeline and expectations

The Galaxy Z Flip 8 is expected to launch alongside the Galaxy Z Fold 8, most likely around July 2026. There are also reports suggesting that Samsung could host the event in London.

This time, more attention could go towards other foldables in the lineup, which may be why the Flip series isn’t getting major changes.

Why this approach makes sense

Not every update needs to be a major one. The Galaxy Z Flip 7 already had a design that worked well, so this seems more like a small refinement rather than a full redesign.

Add Techlusive as a Preferred Source

A thinner body, a newer chip, and a few small changes can still make a difference when you use the phone daily. It also feels like Samsung is taking a steady approach here instead of changing everything in one go.