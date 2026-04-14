Motorola Edge 70 Pro launch in India teased, but Flipkart link has HIDDEN release date

Motorola is all set to bring a new Edge-series phone in India, which has now been teased via Flipkart’s microsite. The exact name is yet to be revealed, while all the signs hint towards the Motorola Edge 70 Pro. The colours are out too, which are said to be deep blue in tailored-fabric finish, satin-luxe finish muted olive green, and marble finish white. It’s a slightly different approach compared to typical glass backs, and something Motorola has been experimenting with in recent launches. Also Read: Motorola Razr 70 renders leak, design and colours revealed

What we still don’t know is the launch date. However, if you look closely at Flipkart’s microsite link, it hints towards a release date. Also Read: Budget phones are no more in budget! THESE Samsung and Motorola phones get price hike

When can we expect Motorola Edge 70 Pro?

The Flipkart page URL includes “Apr26”. Now, this could mean two things. Either the phone is launching on April 26, or Motorola is simply hinting at an April 2026 release window. There’s no official confirmation yet, but the timing does make sense. Motorola usually sticks to a similar launch cycle for its Edge series, and this lines up with last year’s schedule. Still, we need to wait for the official announcement of the launch date. Also Read: Ai+ Nova Flip 5G launch in India on April 9: Will it more affordable than Galaxy Z Flip 7 and Razr 60?

Motorola Edge 70 Pro: All we know so far

From what’s visible so far, Motorola is once again focusing on design. Apart from the design, the phone is expected to feature a curved display, a hole-punch front camera, and a square-shaped triple camera module at the back.

While official specs are still under wraps, leaks suggest that the Edge 70 Pro could bring a better camera setup, possibly with better low-light performance. The teaser line also hints at night photography being a focus area this time. Battery could see a practical upgrade too, with reports pointing towards a bigger battery and faster charging compared to the previous model.

Motorola Edge 60 Pro specs

Before we welcome the new model, know that the predecessor, the Motorola Edge 60 Pro, which features a 6.7-inch p-OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 4500 nits of peak brightness. Under the hood, it is powered by the Mediatek Dimensity 8350 Extreme chipset and packs a large 6000mAh battery with 90W wired charging and a 15W wireless option.

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For photography, it features a 50MP main, 10MP telephoto, and a 50MP ultrawide camera setup at the back, while it has a 50MP selfie camera.