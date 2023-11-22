Sam Altman set to return as OpenAI CEO

OpenAI today announced that Sam Altman is set to return as the company’s CEO with a new board consisting of Salesforce co-CEO Bret Taylor, former US Treasury Secretary Larry Summers, and current director Adam D’Angelo. The company, via a post on X (formerly Twitter) said that it has reached an agreement in principle for Altman to return to OpenAI as CEO.

We have reached an agreement in principle for Sam Altman to return to OpenAI as CEO with a new initial board of Bret Taylor (Chair), Larry Summers, and Adam D'Angelo. We are collaborating to figure out the details. Thank you so much for your patience through this. — OpenAI (@OpenAI) November 22, 2023

This news was later confirmed by Altman in a post on X via his official handle wherein he said that he is looking forward to returning to OpenAI and building a strong partnership with Microsoft and its CEO Satya Nadella. “…with the new board and w satya’s support, i’m looking forward to returning to openai, and building on our strong partnership with msft,” he wrote in a post.

i love openai, and everything i’ve done over the past few days has been in service of keeping this team and its mission together. when i decided to join msft on sun evening, it was clear that was the best path for me and the team. with the new board and w satya’s support, i’m… — Sam Altman (@sama) November 22, 2023

Interestingly, the development comes just two days after Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella announced that Altman along with former OpenAI president Greg Brockman would lead a new advanced AI research team at Microsoft. “…we’re extremely excited to share the news that Sam Altman and Greg Brockman, together with colleagues, will be joining Microsoft to lead a new advanced AI research team,” Nadella had written in a post on X at the time.

Altman will take over charge from interim OpenAI CEO Emmett Shear. Shear had taken charge from former OpenAI chief data scientist Mira Murati, who was named interim CEO after Altman was ousted by the board last Friday.