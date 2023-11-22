comscore
English | हिंदी
22 Nov, 2023 | Wednesday

Follow Us on

Trending : LaptopsAppsAutomobileTop DealsOPPO India
  • Home
  • AI
  • Sam Altman set to return as OpenAI CEO

Sam Altman set to return as OpenAI CEO

OpenAI has confirmed that Sam Altman will join the company as the CEO. He was ousted from the company last week.

Edited By: Shweta Ganjoo

Published: Nov 22, 2023, 12:14 PM IST

Sam Altman OpenAI
Sam Altman OpenAI

Story Highlights

  • Sam Altman was ousted from OpenAI last week.
  • Microsoft hired Sam Altman this week.
  • Sam Altman will return as OpenAI CEO.

OpenAI today announced that Sam Altman is set to return as the company’s CEO with a new board consisting of Salesforce co-CEO Bret Taylor, former US Treasury Secretary Larry Summers, and current director Adam D’Angelo. The company, via a post on X (formerly Twitter) said that it has reached an agreement in principle for Altman to return to OpenAI as CEO.

READ MORE
OpenAI drama continues as investors likely to sue company board

This news was later confirmed by Altman in a post on X via his official handle wherein he said that he is looking forward to returning to OpenAI and building a strong partnership with Microsoft and its CEO Satya Nadella. “…with the new board and w satya’s support, i’m looking forward to returning to openai, and building on our strong partnership with msft,” he wrote in a post.

Interestingly, the development comes just two days after Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella announced that Altman along with former OpenAI president Greg Brockman would lead a new advanced AI research team at Microsoft. “…we’re extremely excited to share the news that Sam Altman and Greg Brockman, together with colleagues, will be joining Microsoft to lead a new advanced AI research team,” Nadella had written in a post on X at the time.

Altman will take over charge from interim OpenAI CEO Emmett Shear. Shear had taken charge from former OpenAI chief data scientist Mira Murati, who was named interim CEO after Altman was ousted by the board last Friday.

Get latest Tech and Auto news from Techlusive on our WhatsApp Channel, Facebook, X (Twitter), Instagram and YouTube.

Author Name | Shweta Ganjoo

Tags

MicrosoftOpenAISatya Nadella

STAY UPDATED WITH OUR NEWSLETTER

Select Language