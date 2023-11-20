Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella today confirmed that former OpenAI CEO Sam Altman and former OpenAI President Greg Brockman will be joining Microsoft to lead a new advanced AI research team. “…we’re extremely excited to share the news that Sam Altman and Greg Brockman, together with colleagues, will be joining Microsoft to lead a new advanced AI research team,” Nadella wrote in a post on Twitter.

In the same post, Nadella also confirmed Emmett Shear’s appointment as the new OpenAI CEO. “We look forward to getting to know Emmett Shear and OAI’s new leadership team and working with them,” he added.

We remain committed to our partnership with OpenAI and have confidence in our product roadmap, our ability to continue to innovate with everything we announced at Microsoft Ignite, and in continuing to support our customers and partners. We look forward to getting to know Emmett… — Satya Nadella (@satyanadella) November 20, 2023

Interestingly, the news of Altman joining Microsoft comes just hours after OpenAI’s board reportedly failed to negotiate a deal to bring him back as the OpenAI CEO which led to former Twitch CEO and co-founder Emmett Shear being named as interim CEO of the company. Shear will take over from Mira Murati, who was named interim OpenAI CEO following Altman’s shock ouster on Friday.

This story is still developing…