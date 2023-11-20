comscore
  • Microsoft hires ex-OpenAI leaders Sam Altman, Greg Brockman

Microsoft hires ex-OpenAI leaders Sam Altman, Greg Brockman

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella has confirmed that former OpenAI leaders -- Sam Altman and Greg Brockman are joining the company.

Edited By: Shweta Ganjoo

Published: Nov 20, 2023, 02:29 PM IST

OpenAI MIcrosoft

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella today confirmed that former OpenAI CEO Sam Altman and former OpenAI President Greg Brockman will be joining Microsoft to lead a new advanced AI research team. “…we’re extremely excited to share the news that Sam Altman and Greg Brockman, together with colleagues, will be joining Microsoft to lead a new advanced AI research team,” Nadella wrote in a post on Twitter.

In the same post, Nadella also confirmed Emmett Shear’s appointment as the new OpenAI CEO. “We look forward to getting to know Emmett Shear and OAI’s new leadership team and working with them,” he added.

Interestingly, the news of Altman joining Microsoft comes just hours after OpenAI’s board reportedly failed to negotiate a deal to bring him back as the OpenAI CEO which led to former Twitch CEO and co-founder Emmett Shear being named as interim CEO of the company. Shear will take over from Mira Murati, who was named interim OpenAI CEO following Altman’s shock ouster on Friday.

This story is still developing…

