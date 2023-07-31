Reliance Retail introduced its much-anticipated JioBook laptop in India today. Reports for long have tipped Reliance Industries to launch a budget laptop. Now, years of speculations later, Reliance Retail, which is a part of the RIL, has finally launched the JioBook laptop in the country.

The newly launched JioBook laptop is powered by the octa-core MediTek chipset and it runs the company’s JioOS. In addition to that it comes with a bunch of connectivity features such as support for a 4G SIM card, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0 and USB 2.0 to name a few. Additionally, it comes with a dedicated Linus-based environment to help kids learn coding.

The all-new JioBook is our latest offering catering to learners of all ages with its advanced features and seamless connectivity options. We believe JioBook will revolutionize the way people learn, opening new opportunities for personal growth and skill development,” a Reliance Retail spokesperson said on the occasion.

Before the JioBook laptop becomes available in the country, here is everything you need to know about it.

JioBook India price and availability

The JioBook laptop costs Rs 16,499 and it will be available for purchase in India via Jiobook.com, Reliance Retail, Amazon India and other offline retail stores starting August 5.

JioBook features and specifications

Coming to the features, the JioBook laptop comes with a bunch of interesting and utilitarian features such as 4G-LTE and dual-band WiFi for connectivity, availability of over 75 keyboard shortcuts, support for screen extension and touchpad gestures, wireless printing support, integrated chatbot, access to educational content through Jio TV app and popular gaming titles via JioCloudGames and ability to code on a Linux-based enviroment called JioBIAN for kids. Reliance Retail says that students can easily learn to code in various languages such as C, C++, Java, Python, and Pearl in this environment.

Talking about the specifications, the JioBook laptop comes in a single JioBlue colour variant and it weighs just 990 grams. It sports an 11.6-inch LED backlight display with a resolution of 1366 X 768 pixels. It comes with a new ‘Infinity keyboard’, which the company says offers PC-like shortcuts and a large trackpad for easy navigation.

Coming to the internals, the JioBook laptop is powered by MediaTek’s octa-core MT 8788 processor that is coupled with 4GB of LPDDR4 RAM, 64GB of eMMC flash storage and the option to expand the storage space up to 256GB. It runs JioOS and it features support for Digiboxx cloud storage space and a one-year free subscription of Quick Heal anti-virus.

It comes with a 2MP HD web camera with an LED Indicator and for audio it has stereo speakers and dual MEMS digital mics. The JioBook comes with a 4,000mAh battery, which the company says offers a run-time of around eight hours. On the connectivity front, this laptop supports dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11, 4G LTE, and Bluetooth 5.0.