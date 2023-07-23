Reliance Jio via Amazon has confirmed the release of a new laptop in India. The company is all set to launch the JioBook later this month. It has given us a date and has also revealed some of its design. Apparently, it will be a device for educational purposes, as the promo image says ‘Your ultimate learning partner’.

Reliance JioBook launch date, expected price

The Reliance JioBook will launch on July 31 in the country. We expect it to be available on Amazon, JioMart, and retail stores, although, the company is yet to confirm the availability details. The new JioBook is expected to succeed the JioBook launched last year in October.

JioBook 2023 edition may arrive in the budget segment considering it is being marketed as an educational product. The older JioBook model was launched under Rs 20,000, so expect a similar or slighter higher pricing of the new JioBook.

Currently, there are no details about the specs of the laptop. However, we can see the back design of the new JioBook. The laptop seems to feature the same looks as the predecessor model. We expect to learn more details about the laptop in the coming days. Since the launch isn’t too far away, we won’t have to wait for too long to learn everything about the machine.

JioBook 2022 specifications

To give a recap of the older JioBook, the laptop sports a compact form factor. It has an 11.6-inch display with an HD resolution of 1366 x 768 pixels. The screen has a 60Hz refresh rate and there are noticeable bezels all around. It has a 2MP camera on the top of the screen for doing video calls and meetings. The laptop is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 chipset. For the unversed, it’s an 11nm process-based SoC that is paired with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage.

Jio didn’t offer much RAM and storage, likely because this was also intended for students with low to moderate usage. The laptop was meant for e-learning and the upcoming model will also be sold with the purpose. As for the battery, it packs a 5,000mAh battery that will offer up to eight hours of battery life on a single charge. The laptop has dual speakers of 1W. It has a 4G SIM card slot and a 3.5mm headphone jack. It boots on JioOS skin based on Android.