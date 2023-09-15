Redmi Smart Fire TV 4K: Xiaomi’s spin-off brand Redmi has launched the all-new Redmi Smart Fire TV 4K in 43 inches. As the name suggests, the new smart television comes with a built-in Fire TV OS. It has a host of features like a metal bezel-less design, Dolby Audio, and wireless screencast support.

Redmi Smart Fire TV 4K 43-inch price in India

The all-new 43-inch Redmi Smart Fire TV 4K comes at a special launch price of Rs 24,999. It will be available for purchase on Amazon India website. Unfortunately, the sale date of the new television is yet to be known.

Redmi Smart Fire TV 4K 43-inch specs and features

Redmi’s new Smart Fire TV 4K comes with a narrow-bezel design. Redmi calls it ‘Metal Bezel-less’ design that provides an immersive content viewing experience. The display has a 4K HDR picture quality and comes with Vivid Picture Engine. The screen also has a wide viewing range.

It comes with 24W speakers with support for Dolby Audio and DTS-HD. The new TV boots on the Fire TV OS, which means users can watch live TV and stream movies and shows from a variety of apps. Users also get the ability to create up to six profiles, and based on their watch history, they will receive content recommendations. Fire TV also has its very own app store to download new applications.

The Redmi Smart TV 4K also supports Alexa assistant and has an Alexa voice button on the remote. The provided remote also comes with hotkeys for apps like Prime Video, Netflix, and Amazon Music. Furthermore, the TV has a slew of connectivity options like Airplay 2, Miracast, Bluetooth 5.0, dual-band WiFi 2×2 MIMO, and others.