Redmi Pad 2 Pro 5G With 12,000mAh Battery, Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 Launched In India: Price, Specs

Xiaomi sub-brand Redmi has launched a new tablet, dubbed the Redmi Pad 2 Pro 5G, in India. The device debuted alongside the Redmi Note 15 5G in the country. The Redmi Pad 2 Pro 5G features a 12.1-inch display and packs 12,000mAh battery. As the name suggests, the tablet supports 5G network connectivity. The Redmi Pad 2 Pro 5G succeeds the Redmi Pad Pro 5G, which launched in India in 2024. Also Read: Redmi Note 15 Launched With 108MP Camera In India: Check FULL Specs, Price Here

Redmi Pad 2 Pro 5G Price in India, Sale Date

The Redmi Pad 2 Pro is priced at Rs 24,999 for the Wi-Fi-only model with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. The same configuration with Wi-Fi + 5G connectivity costs Rs 27,999. The top-of-the-line 8GB RAM + 256GB storage model of the Redmi Pad 2 Pro 5G is priced at Rs 29,999. Also Read: Redmi Pad 2 Pro Price Leaked Ahead Of Launch On January 6: ALL Details Here

The tablet will be available in Quick Silver and Graphite Grey colour options. Customers can also avail an instant discount of up to Rs 2,000 on Axis Bank, SBI, and ICICI Bank credit cards. The Redmi Pad 2 Pro 5G will go on sale in the country on January 12 through the Xiaomi website. Also Read: Xiaomi 17 Ultra, Xiaomi 17 Tipped To Launch In India Around March 2026

Redmi Pad 2 Pro 5G Specifications, Features

Redmi Pad 2 Pro 5G sports a 12.1-inch 2.5K LCD display with up to 120Hz refresh rate, up to 600 nits peak brightness, Dolby Vision, a 16:10 aspect ratio, and 249 PPI pixel density. The tablet is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 chipset, clocked at 2.7GHz. It is paired with an Adreno 810 GPU, 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM, and up to 256GB of UFS 2.2 internal storage.

In terms of cameras, the Redmi Pad 2 Pro 5G features a single 8MP rear sensor with an f/2.0 aperture. The front of the tablet houses an 8MP f/2.28 camera for selfies and video chats.

Under the hood, the Redmi Pad 2 Pro 5G packs a 12,000mAh battery that supports 33W wired fast charging and 27W reverse wired charging. For connectivity, the tablet comes with 5G, Wi-Fi 6, and Bluetooth 5.4 support. The Redmi Pad 2 Pro 5G runs on Android 15-based HyperOS 2. According to the brand, the tablet will receive five years of OS upgrades and seven years of security patches.