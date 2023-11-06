POCO C65 is company's new budget phone with 90Hz display

POCO C65 is the latest smartphone from the company, bringing features such as a high refresh rate display for smooth navigation, animations, and scrolling and a fast-charging battery. It is a sequel to the C55, which arrived earlier this year, and it brings minor upgrades. POCO’s new phone has arrived in some international markets, but in its home market, China, this phone is already available with a different name. That is because the POCO C65 is a rebranded Redmi 13C. For now, the POCO C65 is not available in India, but considering the company has its C-series in India, the phone might be headed our way.

POCO C65 price

Even though the company has launched the phone, it has not revealed the price or the availability of the POCO C65 for some reason. Maybe the company is awaiting some sale season to announce the price. However, if you were to take a guess, the POCO C65 is a low-end phone, so it is definitely not going to burn a hole in your pocket if you are planning to buy it later.

POCO C65 specifications

With a boxy design and two big camera cutouts on the back, the POCO C65 comes across as an appealing option for customers not willing to spend much. The phone has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor on the power button, so when you touch it the phone unlocks easily. The POCO C65 uses a 6.74-inch LCD that supports a resolution of 720×1600 pixels. It has a refresh rate of 90Hz and offers a peak brightness of 600 nits. You get Corning Gorilla Glass protection on the display, which will give you some peace of mind against scratches and scuffs.

Powering the POCO C65 is an octa-core MediaTek Helio G85 chipset. It uses a 4G modem, so all of those needing a 5G phone should look for other options. The phone has up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. POCO has equipped the phone with the ability to let you expand its RAM virtually. You also get a microSD card slot on the phone to expand storage. There is a 5000mAh battery driving the phone with support for 18W fast charging through a USB-C port. POCO has included the power adapter in the retail box. The POCO C65 runs MIUI 14 out of the box. There is a 3.5mm headphone jack on the phone, alongside support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and even NFC.