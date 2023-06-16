Reddit CEO breaks silence over the backout: Here's what he said

comscore
News

Reddit CEO does damage control, says Reddit was never designed to support 3rd-party apps

News

Reddit CEO Steve Huffman has broken his silence over the ongoing Reddit blackout over the change in API policies. Here's what he has said.

Highlights

  • Reddit CEO Steve Huffman has shared his thoughts on the Reddit blackout.
  • Reddit CEO has said that the platform was never made to support third-party APIs.
  • Reddit CEO says third-party apps aren't adding much value to the platform.
reddit

Image: Flickr

Reddit CEO Steve Huffman has said that the social discussion platform was never designed to support third-party applications. Also Read - Nothing Phone 2 official launch date revealed: Check details

In protest to the application programming interface (API) changes, thousands of Reddit communities are still dark that are forcing some third-party developers to shut down their apps, reports The Verge. Also Read - Twitter may soon limit DMs for users without Twitter Blue subscription

According to Huffman, those third-party apps aren’t adding much value to the platform. Also Read - Twitter says won't pay Google for its cloud services, trust and safety teams at risk

“So the vast majority of the uses of the API — not (third-party apps like Apollo for Reddit) — the other 98 per cent of them, make tools, bots, enhancements to Reddit. That’s what the API is for,” Reddit CEO said in a statement.

“It was never designed to support third-party apps.”

Huffman further objected to the third-party apps that are competing with his company.

“I didn’t know — and this is my fault — the extent that they were profiting off of our API. That these were not charities.”

When questioned about if he genuinely believes that the blackouts haven’t impacted his decision-making around the API pricing changes at all.

“That’s our business decision, and we’re not undoing that business decision,” Huffman replied.

According to a fact sheet shared by the company on Thursday, there are now more than 1,00,000 “active communities”, 57 million “daily active uniques” and over 50,000 “daily active moderators” on the platform.

In an internal memo sent on Monday to employees, Reddit CEO had said that like any other blowups on the platform, “this one will pass as well”.

Last week, Huffman had hosted an AMA (Ask Me Anything) session to discuss the platform’s controversial API changes, confirming that the company is not planning to revive its coming API pricing changes that have caused multiple developers to announce they will be shutting down their apps.

— IANS

  • Published Date: June 16, 2023 12:23 PM IST
For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow Techlusive India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.

Most Popular

Reddit CEO breaks silence over the backout: Here's what he said

Realme 11 Pro 5G to be available in India starting today: Check details

Linked tests ad product for video streaming services

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 now up for pre-orders

Instagram broadcast channels rolling out worldwide

Interview with Vimal Sumbly, Head Business - Premium on TVS Racing & Kidzania

Realme founder Sky Li talks about Realme 11 Pro series, foldables, more

Top 17 lesser known iOS 17 features that you should check out

How Apple will help you understand your mental health with new tools

iOS 17, iPadOS 17, macOS Sonoma, watchOS 10: All eligible devices

Related Topics

Latest Videos

Interview with Vimal Sumbly, Head Business - Premium on TVS Racing & Kidzania

Features

Interview with Vimal Sumbly, Head Business - Premium on TVS Racing & Kidzania
WWDC 2023: Everything You Need To Know About Apple VisionPro Mixed Reality Headset - Video

Tech Updates/Launch

WWDC 2023: Everything You Need To Know About Apple VisionPro Mixed Reality Headset - Video
Exclusive Interview with Mr. Nathan Lawson Mclean, Design Manager, Floorcare, Dyson - Video

TECH Talks

Exclusive Interview with Mr. Nathan Lawson Mclean, Design Manager, Floorcare, Dyson - Video
Exclusive Interview with Mr. Suhas Rajkumar, Founder & CEO, Simple Energy

TECH Talks

Exclusive Interview with Mr. Suhas Rajkumar, Founder & CEO, Simple Energy