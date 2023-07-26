Realme Pad 2 available for pre-booking in India: Check price, offers

Realme expanded its tablets portfolio earlier this month by launching the Realme Pad 2 in India. Now, just days after the launch, the Realme Pad 2 is available for pre-booking in India. The pre-booking started at 12AM on July 26 and it will go on until July 31. The first sale of the tablet will begin on August 1, 2023.

Realme Pad 2 India price and offers

Interested buyers can pre-book the Realme Pad 2 on Flipkart and Realme India’s official website, that is, realme.com. As a part of the pre-booking offer, Realme is giving coupons worth Rs 500 and bank offers up to Rs 1,500 on the purchases made using ICICI, SBI and HDFC bank cards. The company is also offering up to nine months of no-cost EMI on the purchase of the Realme Pad 2 using SBI and HDFC cards. In addition to this, students can avail an additional discount of Rs 500 on purchasing the tablet from Flipkart and realme.com.

As far as specifics are concerned, the 6GB + 128GB variant of the Realme Pad 2 that costs Rs 19,999 in India will be available at a price of Rs 17,999 after all the discounts. Similarly, the 8GB + 256GB variant of the tablet, that costs Rs 22,999 in India, will be available at a price of Rs 20,999 after all the discounts.

Realme Pad 2 specifications and features

As far as the specifications are concerned, the Realme Pad 2 comes with an 11.5-inch full-screen display with a resolution of 2000 x 1200 pixels, adaptive screen refresh rate of up to 120Hz, 450 nits of peak brightness, 85.2 percent screen-to-body ratio, one billion colours and DC Dimming technology. The Realme Pad 2 is powered by the MediaTek Helio G99 chipset that is coupled with up to 8GB of RAM with up to 16GB of expandable RAM functionality via Dynamic RAM feature and up to 256GB of storage space. It runs Realme UI 4.0 based on Android 13 out-of-the-box. It is backed by an 8,360mAh battery with 33W SuperVOOC fast charging technology, which the company says offers up to 22 hours of document processing time and up to 17 hours of video viewing time. For audio, the Realme Pad 2 has Dolby Atmos powered quad speakers along with support for Hi-Res Audio.

It comes in Inspiration Green and Imagination Black colour variants.