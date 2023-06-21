Realme Narzo 60 series confirmed to arrive in India soon

Realme has confirmed that it will soon launch a new Narzo series in India. It is called the Narzo 60 series and it will come as the successor to the Narzo 50 series. The company has put up a dedicated section on its website to hint at some key specifications of the upcoming series. But the website says the phone is “launching soon” and there is no information on when the company’s new series will arrive. Also Read - Realme 11 Pro 5G to go on sale in India today: Check price, top offers

The Realme website does not even show what the upcoming series will look like. We even do not know if the company is launching just one phone, or if the series will include more than one device right at the beginning. But it does drop a hint for fans so they could take guess about the phone's storage capacity.

Realme says the upcoming Narzo 60 series can store over 250,000 photos. It cannot possibly tell the phone's maximum storage capacity unless extra details such as the size of each photo are provided. But considering Realme is stressing the storage out of everything else, it might be hinting at 1TB of internal storage on the upcoming phone. Obviously, it would be the top-end variant of the Narzo 60.

The company is planning to release more details about the Narzo 60 series ahead of the launch but in a staggered manner. The next piece of information about the phone will be out on June 22 and another one on June 26. This means the launch of the Realme Narzo 60 series will take place toward the end of this month or early next month. We are likely to hear more about the phone through leaks in the coming weeks.

For now, we know that a phone was spotted on Geekbench benchmarking website recently. It is very likely the Narzo 60 5G and its details include a MediaTek Dimensity 6020 processor and up to 6GB of RAM, along with Realme UI 4.0 software support. More details emerged later through a report, which said the Narzo 60 5G is nothing but a rebranded version of the Realme 11 5G. That means its specifications — which will be identical to those of the Realme 11 5G — will include a 6.43-inch Super AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate, a 64-megapixel main camera on the back alongside a secondary camera, and an 8-megapixel camera on the front.

We will find out more about the Realme 11 5G in the coming days.