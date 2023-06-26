Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 chipset launched: Why you should care

Qualcomm today expanded its mobile chipset lineup by introducing a new system-on-chip (Soc) dubbed as the Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 mobile platform. The newly launched chipset is the successor to the Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 mobile platform that was launched last year, and it is aims to bring powerful features, including 5G connectivity to the mid-budget smartphones.

Qualcomm says that it has enhanced Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 SoC to provide effortless, all-day use with improvements such as faster CPU speeds, sharp photography and videography, speedy 5G and Wi-Fi among others.

The company also says that the new Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 chipset offers 10 percent better CPU performance compared to its predecessor. It also offers improvements such as 120fps full HD+ display support, AI-enhanced noise cancellation, Qualcomm aptX Audio support and the Qualcomm Quick Charge 4+ technology among others.

“With this generational advancement in the Snapdragon 4-series, consumers will have greater access to the most popular and relevant mobile features and capabilities. We optimized every aspect of the platform in order to maximize the experiences for users,” Matthew Lopatka, director of product management, Qualcomm Technologies said on the occasion.

Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 mobile platform specifications

As far as specifications are concerned, the Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 SoC is powered by the Qualcomm Kryo CPU that offers up to 2.2GHz of peak speeds and upgraded memory UFS 3.1 for faster data processing. This processor is coupled with the Qualcomm Adreno GPU with support for LP-DDR5x memory up to 3200MHz.

As far as the display is concerned, the chipset offers support for either a Full HD+ display at 120Hz or a HD+ display at 120Hz screen refresh rate. For audio, it supports the Qualcomm Aqstic audio codec, Qualcomm Aqstic smart speaker amplifier and Qualcomm aptX audio.

Coming to the camera, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 SoC, as mentioned before, offers improved photography and videography including intelligent noise reduction technology, which the company says eliminates grainy and hazy aspects within the frame, faster autofocus and AI-enhanced low light among others. It comes with the Qualcomm Spectra Image Signal Processor with support for up to 16MP + 16MP dual camera with 30FPS zero shutter lag, up to 32MP single camera with 30FPS zero shutter lag or up to 108MP photo capture. In terms of the video, the chipset offers support for up to 1080p single video capture at 60FPS,

1080p dual video capture at 30FPS, slow-motion video capture 720p at 120FPS.

For connectivity, the chipset has the Snapdragon X61 5G modem with support for sub-6 GHz, standalone (SA) and non-standalone (NSA) modes. Additionally, it features support for a bunch of technologies for an enhanced experience, which includes the Qualcomm 5G PowerSave, the Qualcomm Smart Transmit technology, Qualcomm Wideband Envelope Tracking and the Qualcomm AI-Enhanced Signal Boost. It also offers support for global 5G multi-SIM with a downlink speed of up to 2.5Gbps and an uplink speed of up to 2.5Gbps. Qualcomm tells us that this new chipset features support for all the 5G bands available in India. In addition to this, the Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 SoC offers support for the Qualcomm Wi-Fi 5 and Bluetooth 5.1.

On the battery front, the chipset offers support for the Qualcomm Quick Charge 4 Plus technology, which enables the chipset to charge the devioe up to 50 percent in just 15 minutes. Qualcomm also says that the Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 is the first processor in the Snapdragon 4 series that is built using the 4nm process, which makes more power efficient.

Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 mobile platform availability

As far availability is concerned, Qualcomm says that the Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 SoC will be adopted by companies including Redmi and Vivo and that the phones powered by this chipset will be available in the market in the second half of 2023.