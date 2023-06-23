comscore
Qualcomm to make next-gen Snapdragon chips for Sony phones

"We're thrilled to continue working with our longstanding partner Sony to deliver the next generation of premium mobile technologies to consumers," stated Qualcomm.

  • Qualcomm announced its extended collaboration with Sony.
  • Qualcomm will deliver next-gen Snapdragon chips for Sony.
  • Sony's latest Xperia 1 V is powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC.
SD8Gen2

Image: qualcomm (reference)

Chip-maker Qualcomm on Friday said it has extended its collaboration with Sony to power its future smartphones with next-generation Snapdragon platforms. Also Read - NFC forum unveils its new goals, plans to expand the distance of NFC connections: Details here

The companies agreed to work together on the next generations of premium, high and mid-tier smartphones. Also Read - Sony testing cloud streaming for select PS5 games

“We’re thrilled to continue working with our longstanding partner Sony to deliver the next generation of premium mobile technologies to consumers,” said OH Kwon, SVP of Qualcomm CDMA Technologies and president of Qualcomm Asia-Pacific (APAC). Also Read - Xiaomi Pad 6 arrives in India with 144Hz display, 8840mAh battery: Check price, specs, availability

“This collaboration is an exciting opportunity for us to deliver innovative user experiences to help meet the demands of consumers globally,” kwon added.

The efforts will focus on the integration of Qualcomm Technologies’ advanced Snapdragon mobile platforms into Sony’s future smartphone lines, providing users with enhanced functionality, higher performance, and more immersive user experiences.

“We look forward to continuing our work with Qualcomm Technologies to deliver premium and compelling experiences on future smartphones powered by Snapdragon processors,” said Tsutomu Hamaguchi, head of mobile communications business unit, Sony Corporation.

Xperia 1 V which is Sony’s latest flagship smartphone is powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform.

Through this collaboration, both companies aim to push the boundaries of what’s possible in mobile technology, delivering unparalleled user experiences and driving progress in the smartphone industry.

IANS

  • Published Date: June 23, 2023 7:56 PM IST
