PS Plus Game Catalog for May revealed: Games worth Rs 21,000+ added to lineup

Sony has officially revealed the new games coming to the PlayStation Plus Game Catalog for May, and this month’s lineup includes some major titles across different genres. From open-world adventures and RPGs to horror games and retro classics, the catalog is getting a fairly packed update this time. Also Read: Bought games on PlayStation Store? You may be eligible for Sony’s $7.85 million payout

The new games will be available starting May 19 for PlayStation Plus Extra and Deluxe/Premium subscribers. If you calculate the regular prices of all the announced titles together, the lineup is worth over Rs 21,000 based on PlayStation Store pricing. Also Read: PS Plus users get Rs 10,000 worth games free in May: Check full list

Star Wars Outlaws leads the lineup

One of the biggest additions this month is Star Wars Outlaws for PS5. The game normally sells for Rs 5,599 and marks one of Ubisoft’s recent AAA releases joining the subscription service. Also Read: PS5 price hike expands to THESE Southeast Asian countries: Should Indian buyers worry?

Unlike most Star Wars games that focus heavily on Jedi combat, this one revolves around smugglers, crime syndicates, bounty hunters, and survival across different planets. Players take control of Kay Vess and explore an open-world setting with blaster combat, stealth sections, and space travel.

Red Dead Redemption 2 returns

Another major addition is Red Dead Redemption 2, priced at Rs 4,599 on the PlayStation Store.

Even years after launch, the game is still considered one of Rockstar’s biggest releases. The story follows Arthur Morgan and the Van der Linde gang during the collapse of the Wild West era. Apart from the single-player campaign, the game also includes Red Dead Online.

Its return to PS Plus comes at a time when players are once again discussing possible current-gen updates and remaster rumours online.

Horror, RPGs and soulslikes also included

Bramble: The Mountain King joins the catalog for PS4 and PS5 as well. The game is based around Scandinavian folklore and follows a young boy trying to rescue his sister in a world filled with disturbing creatures and dark fantasy elements. It usually costs Rs 1,999 to regular users.

The Thaumaturge is another addition this month. Set in an alternate version of Warsaw, the game mixes detective mechanics, turn-based combat, and supernatural themes. The regular price is Rs 2,249.

The lineup also includes Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn (worth Rs 2,499), which combines soulslike combat with guns and fantasy elements.

More games joining the catalog

Other titles arriving this month include Broken Sword – Shadows of the Templars: Reforged for PS4 and PS5, priced at Rs 1,999.

Enotria: The Last Song (worth Rs 2,249) is also joining the PS Plus Catalog for PS5 users. The game stands out because of its Italian-inspired setting and colourful visual style.

For Deluxe and Premium subscribers, Sony is also adding the arcade shooter Time Crisis. The classic title originally launched on the first PlayStation and now returns with updated support for PS4 and PS5, including gyro aiming.

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Full list of PS Plus Game Catalog additions for May

Star Wars Outlaws (PS5)

Red Dead Redemption 2 (PS4)

Bramble: The Mountain King (PS5, PS4)

The Thaumaturge (PS5)

Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn (PS5)

Broken Sword – Shadows of the Templars: Reforged (PS5, PS4)

Enotria: The Last Song (PS5)

Time Crisis (PS5, PS4) – Deluxe/Premium only

Separately, Sony recently revealed PlayStation Plus Monthly Games for May, which included EA Sports FC 26, Wuchang: Fallen Feathers, and Nine Sols, across all tiers.