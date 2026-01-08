POCO M8 5G Launched In India With Curved AMOLED Display, Snapdragon 6 Gen 3: Price, Specs

POCO has launched a new smartphone under its M-series in India. The POCO M8 5G succeeds last year’s POCO M7 5G and offers a few upgrades over the predecessor. The new handset features a squircle-shaped camera setup, curved AMOLED display, military-grade build, and IP66 rating for durability. Here’s everything you need to know about the POCO M8 5G, including its price, availability, and specifications. Also Read: Best Smartphones You Can Buy Under Rs 20,000 in 2026: Top Value Picks Right Now

POCO M8 5G Price in India, Offers, Sale Date

The POCO M8 5G has been priced at Rs 21,999 for the base model with 6GB RAM + 128GB storage. The 8GB RAM + 128GB storage option is available at Rs 22,999, while the top-end 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant costs Rs 24,999. Customers who purchase the POCO M8 5G within the first 12 hours of sale can grab the device at an introductory price of Rs 15,999. The phone will be offered in Carbon Black, Glacial Blue, and Frost Silver colour options. Also Read: POCO M8 5G India Launch Date Confirmed: Check Expected Specs, Price

POCO has also partnered with ICICI Bank to offer an instant discount of Rs 2,000 using their credit cards. The POCO M8 5G will be available for purchase through Flipkart and the company website, starting January 13.

POCO M8 5G Specifications, Features

POCO M8 5G sports a 6.77-inch 3D curved AMOLED display with a full-HD+ resolution (1,080 x 2,392 pixels), up to 120Hz refresh rate, and up to 3,200 nits of peak brightness. The display offers Wet Touch 2.0 feature for better touch response with wet or damp hands.

Internally, the POCO M8 5G runs on Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 chip with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. In terms of durability, the phone comes with SGS MIL-STD-810 drop certification and IP66 rating for dust and water resistance.

For photography, the POCO M8 5G features a dual rear camera setup with a 50MP primary sensor with 2x in-sensor zoom and 4K video recording support. On the front, the phone houses a 20MP camera for selfies and video calls.

Other features include stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos and 300 percent volume boost. The POCO M8 5G is backed by a 5,520mAh battery with 45W wired fast charging and 18W reverse wired charging support. The phone measures 7.35mm thick and weighs about 178 grams.

The POCO M8 5G runs on Android 15-based Xiaomi HyperOS 2.0. According to the company, the phone will receive four years of OS upgrades and six years of security updates.