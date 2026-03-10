Poco C85x 5G launched in India under Rs 15000: Check full specs, price, and sale date

Poco has expanded its C-series with the launch of the latest budget phone — the Poco C85x 5G in India. It comes with a large battery and a dual camera setup at an affordable price. This joins the already debuted C85 series, which came out in December last year. Also Read: Poco M8 5G long-term review: 3 reasons to buy and 2 to skip

What all does it offer, and how much does it cost? Read on.

Poco C85x 5G specs and features

The budget smartphone packs a large 6,300mAh battery, which promises to deliver up to two days of usage on a single charge. Poco also claims that it can go on with more than 35 hours of video playback, more than 20 hours of social media, and over 14 hours of gaming experience! However, how true it is can be known with the real life usage. The setback is the charging speed, which is limited to 15W wired and a 7.5W reverse wired.

Apart from the large battery, the Poco C85x 5G features a 6.9-inch display with up to 120Hz refresh rate and a 240Hz touch sampling rate. For photography, it features a dual camera setup at the back with a 32MP primary camera along with an LED flash. On the front, it has an 8MP front camera. Under the hood, the phone packs an Octa Core Unisoc T8300 6nm processor coupled with 4GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB / 128GB UFS2.2 internal storage. It runs on Android 16 with Xiaomi HyperOS.

Poco says that the newly arrived phone weighs 210 grams, has 8.15mm thickness, and gets an IP52 rating against dust and water.

Poco C85x 5G price and availability

In India, the Poco C85x 5G comes at a starting price of Rs 10,999 for the 4GB RAM coupled with 64GB storage variant, while the 128GB storage option costs Rs 11,999. You can get it in three colour options — Black, Gold, and Green. The sale of the C85x will begin at 12 PM IST, March 14th, on Flipkart.

This comes at a time when the tech giant is also set to launch its much-awaited Poco X8 Pro series globally on March 17th.