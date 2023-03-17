comscore Pixel 8 Pro to have less curved screen than its predecessor: Report
Pixel 8 Pro to have less curved screen than its predecessor: Report

Pixel 8 Pro's display will be much less curved on the edges, and will come with corners that are more rounded than its predecessor.

Google’s upcoming Pixel 8 Pro smartphone will reportedly have a less curved screen with much more rounded corners as compared to the Pixel 7 Pro. A leaker posted a bunch of raw computer-aided design (CAD) shots on Twitter, comparing the Pixel 8 and 8 Pro’s screen to their predecessors, reports GSMArena. Also Read - Google I/O 2023 announced to take place on May 10: Pixel Fold, Pixel 7a and more expected

According to the leaked images, the Pixel 8 Pro’s display will be much less curved on the edges, and will come with corners that are more rounded than its predecessor.

Earlier it was rumoured that the tech giant’s upcoming Pixel 8 smartphone lineup will come with an upgraded Samsung camera sensor, ISOCELL GN2, which features staggered high dynamic range (HDR) functionality for better dynamic range in photos and videos.

The Pixel 8 smartphone is also expected to feature a better processor and more RAM than its predecessors. Moreover, the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro are expected to pack 12GB of RAM. The Pro model is likely to offer display resolution of 2822 x 1344 pixels, whereas, Pixel 8 is expected to offer standard 2268 x 1080 resolution.

In addition, Google will reportedly launch its upcoming ‘Pixel Fold’ and ‘Pixel 7a’ smartphones in June this year. According to the leaked retail listings viewed by 9to5Google, the Pixel Fold is all set to launch in mid-June of this year. The Pixel 7a and a new blue variant of the Pixel Buds A-Series are also expected to release alongside the foldable smartphone.

The retail listings also revealed that the Pixel Fold will be available in two colours– “Carbon” (a shade of black or grey) and “Porcelain” (white). The tech giant is likely planning to launch official cases for the Fold in “Haze Midtone,” “Porcelain” and “Sky” colour options.

The company is also expected to offer a 512GB variant of the foldable smartphone, but only in the “Carbon” shade, the report said.

Inputs from IANS

  • Published Date: March 17, 2023 9:26 AM IST
  • Updated Date: March 17, 2023 9:27 AM IST
