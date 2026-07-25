Google hints at Pixel 11 price hike ahead of August 12 launch, here's why

Google is expected to unveil the Pixel 11 series at its Made by Google event on August 12, but ahead of the launch, the company has indicated that buyers should be prepared for higher prices. While Google has not confirmed the exact pricing of the upcoming phones, a senior company executive has acknowledged that rising memory costs are forcing the company to make pricing changes across the Pixel lineup. Also Read: Google hit with 890 million euro fine by EU over Search and Play Store rules

The comments also suggest that the impact may not be limited to new devices. Existing Pixel phones already on sale could eventually become more expensive as Google adjusts prices to deal with higher component costs. Also Read: Google now lets you sign in using a selfie video: How it works, setup process

Google says memory prices have changed the economics

In an interview with 9to5Google, Google’s Vice President of Devices and Services, Shakil Barkat, said the company has been dealing with an unprecedented increase in RAM prices. He explained that Google had absorbed those costs for as long as possible, but added that the economics have now changed. Also Read: Google Meet users no longer have to search for recordings thanks to this new update

Barkat pointed to Morgan Stanley data showing how dramatically memory prices have risen. According to the figures, the cost of 1GB of RAM has increased from $2.80 in 2025 to around $12 this year. Google says that kind of jump is affecting the entire consumer electronics industry and that Pixel devices are no exception.

As a result, the company plans to introduce pricing “adjustments” that will be rolled out based on supply conditions. Google has not shared how much the Pixel 11 series will cost and says those details will be announced during the August 12 launch event.

Pixel 11 leaks already hint at higher prices

Recent leaks have already pointed towards a price increase for the Pixel 11 family. Reports suggest the Pixel 11 and Pixel 11 Pro could become $100 more expensive than their predecessors, although both models are also expected to offer 256GB of storage as the base option instead of 128GB.

Leaks also claim the Pixel 11 Pro XL and Pixel 11 Pro Fold could receive a straight $100 price increase. Another reported change is that the Pixel 11 Pro may ship with 12GB of RAM instead of 16GB, a move that could be linked to rising memory costs.

Existing Pixel phones may also be affected

The pricing changes are not expected to stop with the Pixel 11 series. Barkat also said “in-market” Pixel devices will eventually see similar adjustments, although he did not mention any specific models or timelines.

That has led to speculation that the Pixel 10a, which currently starts at $499 (Rs 55,999 in India), could become more expensive later in its lifecycle. Google has not confirmed when those changes could happen, but the company indicated that pricing will continue to reflect supply realities.

Google says promotions will continue

Even as prices rise, Google says it does not plan to scale back trade-in offers, promotional discounts or bundled services. According to the company, these incentives remain an important part of making Pixel devices more affordable for customers.

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At the same time, Google says its engineers are working on reducing Android’s memory requirements so future devices can deliver the same experience with less RAM. Barkat said the company has a dedicated effort focused on making Android and the broader app ecosystem more memory efficient. Google also believes its combination of AI models, software and Tensor silicon helps run on-device AI efficiently while keeping memory usage under control.