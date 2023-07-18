Philips Smart Security cameras come with Artificial Intelligence capabilities and can differentiate between motion, noise, and people.

Versuni, formerly known as Philips Domestic Appliances, has announced expansion into Home Safety Products with the launch of three smart security cameras and a Home Safety app.

The new range of Philips Smart Security Cameras come in three models and includes Philips Smart Indoor WiFi Camera HSP1000, Philips Smart 360° WiFi Indoor Security Camera HSP3500 and HSP3800.

These cameras come with Artificial Intelligence capabilities and can differentiate between motion, noise, and people, reducing false alarms and providing accurate alerts, as per the company’s claim.

READ MORE How to change your home Wi-Fi password

They offer 24/7 control that allows viewing, recording, or responding to security events from anywhere. The set-up and use of these cameras is simple, and it is supported by Virtual Assistance.

The newly launched cameras come with AES-128 encryption, which ensures data privacy and protects videos even if the SD card is removed. In addition to this, app-level biometric recognition protects against unauthorised access.

Philips Smart Security Cameras price and availability

Philips Smart Home Security Cameras – HSP 1000, HSP 3500 and HSP 3500 are available for purchase at Rs 3,295, Rs 5,295 and Rs 7,795 respectively on Amazon and Philips Domestic Appliances online store.

Philips Smart Security Cameras specifications

Philips Smart Indoor WiFi Camera (HSP1000)

Philips Smart Indoor WiFi Camera (HSP1000) comes with a 2MP image sensor, 1920 x 1080 pixels resolution and black and white night vision with IR visibility up to 7m.

It has up to 128GB MicroSD slot, 110-degree field of view, full duplex two-way audio and built-in mic, speaker and siren.

The camera is suitable for indoor use and has an operating temperature of -10 degrees Celsius to 45 degrees Celsius.

Philips Smart 360-degree WiFi Indoor Security Camera (HSP3500)

Philips Smart 360-degree WiFi Indoor Security Camera (HSP3500) comes with a 3MP image sensor, 2304 x 1296 pixels resolution and black and white night vision with IR visibility up to 10m.

It has up to 128GB MicroSD slot, 360-degree field of view, full duplex two-way audio and built-in mic, speaker and siren.

The camera is also suitable for indoor use and has an operating temperature of minus 10 degrees Celsius to 45 degrees Celsius.

Philips Smart 360-degree WiFi Indoor Security Camera (HSP3800)

Philips Smart 360-degree WiFi Indoor Security Camera (HSP3800) comes with a 2MP image sensor, 1920 x 1080 pixels resolution, black and white night vision with IR visibility up to 10m, and a spotlight of 280 Lumens.

It has up to 128GB MicroSD slot, 350 degrees of field of view, full duplex two-way audio and a built in mic, speaker and siren.

The camera is suitable for outdoor use, has an operating temperature of minus 10 degrees Celsius to 45 degrees Celsius and comes with an IP65 rating for weather resistance.