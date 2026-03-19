Perplexity launches Comet browser on iPhone: Key features and AI assistant details

Perplexity AI has finally launched its Comet browser on iPhone with several AI features that enhance the overall experience. As per the company, the browser focuses on AI features rather than just having basic web browsing. The browser was first introduced on Mac, and now the tech giant has made it available for mobile users. With this launch, the company aims to make the browsing experience smarter and easier for everyday use. Also Read: Perplexity launches ‘Personal Computer’ AI agent for Mac mini

Perplexity Launched Comet Browser for iOS Users

Perplexity first launched its Comet browser for desktop users, and now the company has redesigned it for mobile users, too. The iPhone version of Comet brings the same core idea that we had for desktop version, but this time it is simple and faster in its format. You cannot just browse, search, and interact with AI, but you can also connect with it without switching between multiple app. This makes the browser useful for users who are looking for quick answers while using their phone. Also Read: Perplexity Computer: How it’s different from a regular chatbot

AI-Powered Features, Browsing, and Smart Assistant

One of the main highlights of Comet is its built-in AI assistant. It can read web pages, give summaries, and answer questions instantly. You can use it to manage tasks like planning, shopping, and scheduling. In addition, the browser also understands the content on the screen and then provides useful suggestions based on it. It helps in saving time and reduces the need to open so many tabs. Also Read: Wikipedia Signs AI Access Deals With Microsoft, Meta, Perplexity: Here's Why

Hybrid Results with Voice Search

Comet browser also includes a voice feature, wherein users can ask questions by speaking, and the browser will give you clear answers. It works while you already open the content on the screen, making it more helpful. The search system in Comet is a mix of normal search results along with AI answers. The simple questions are answered with quick results, however, the complex ones are handled by AI assistant.

Research and Task Management

Perplexity has launched Comet with strong research tools. It means, the platform collects information and then summarizes it via articles. It can also help you prepare for talks like interviews. You can also share summaries through email directly from the browse. Furthermore, Comet can also perform actions like setting calendar events or filling forms.

Multiple Platforms Support

Comet is supported on multiple platforms, including iPhone, desktop, and Android. This will allow you to start your work on one device and then you can continue it on another device, that too without losing progress. Nevertheless, the company has not made it available for iPad yet, making it limited for users who prefer larger screens.

FAQs

What is Comet browser?

Comet browser is launched by Perplexity. It is an AI-powered browser.

Is Comet available on iPhone?

Yes.

How can Comet help?

It can help in browse, search, and answer questions using AI.

Does Comet support voice search?

Yes.

Can Comet summarize articles?

Yes.

Is Comet available on iPad?

No.