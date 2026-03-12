Perplexity launches ‘Personal Computer’ AI agent for Mac mini

AI assistants are not just becoming more and more advanced, but they are also becoming capable of handling our daily tasks. Several tech companies are now developing AI agents that can complete work automatically with minimal user input. One of them is Perplexity that has recently taken a major step in its AI ecosystem by announcing its new AI system called ‘Personal Computer.’ This is company’s new AI tool, designed to run on a Mac mini. The new utility tool is developed to help users manage their tasks and research information. In addition, it will also help them to interact with different applications. Also Read: Perplexity Computer: How it’s different from a regular chatbot

What Is Perplexity Personal Computer

Perplexity launched its new AI system called 'Personal Computer' that works as a digital assistant for users. The company says its new AI system will run on a dedicated Mac mini device and will stay active throughout the day. Users can connect the system to both local files and cloud-based AI services.

How to Operate Perplexity’s Personal Computer

According to Perplexity, users only need to tell the system what they want to do. Upon receiving the command, the AI agent will perform tasks like writing emails, preparing daily reports, collecting information from the internet, writing research, and more. Not only this, the new system can also move between different tools and applications to complete tasks.

With the launch of ‘Personal Computer’ AI system, Perplexity aims to design a platform that continues working even when the user is not actively using the computer.

‘Personal Computer’ Features: Multi-Model AI Support

One of the key highlights of the Personal Computer is the support for multiple AI models. Users will be given choice to choose from several advanced AI models, including Claude, Gemini, or Grok. These models will then work together to complete complex tasks.

Cloud Processing

One notable feature is that the AI system uses cloud processing for reasoning and orchestration while still accessing files stored on the local computer. This generates a hybrid setup, wherein AI agents interact with desktop apps and data, while still using powerful cloud computing.

Security, Privacy, and Control Features

According to Perplexity, the system includes several safety measures, including sensitive actions cannot be performed automatically. Hence, without user approval, no sensitive information will be processed. The platform will require confirmation from the user before executing essential tasks.

Remote Kill Switch

Another essential feature is a remote kill switch, wherein user can stop the AI agent immediately if needed. Moreover, all activities are recorded in audit logs, helping users to track down what actions the AI system is performing.

Enterprise Version for Businesses

Alongside this, Perplexity is also coming up with a business-focused version called ‘Computer for Enterprise.’ This system will allow companies to connect the AI agent to their existing tools and software platforms.

Reportedly, the enterprise AI system will be eligible to work with services such as Snokflake, Salesforce, and HubSpot. If an employee is using the enterprise version, then he or she will be able t request data, generate reports, and run workflows through the AI system.

Additionally, teams will also be able to collaborate with the AI through platforms like Slack. Apart from this, the Enterprise system will assist in coding, data analysis, and business reports.

Availability and Price

If you want to use ‘Personal Computer’ platform, then you need to have a Perplexity Max Subscription, costs around $200 per month.

Currently, the platform is limited for Mac hardware and you need to join a waitlist to access it.

FAQs

Q1: What is Perplexity Personal Computer?

Perplexity launched Personal Computer AI system for Mac mini users to complete their tasks automatically.

Q2: What can Personal Computer do?

Personal Computer can do multiple works, including research, write emails, and prepare reports

Q3: Which AI models does it support?

The newly launched AI system supports Claude, Gemini, and Grok.

Q4: Does the system have security controls?

Yes

Q5: Who can access this platform?

Perplexity Max subscription can join the waitlist to access it.

Q6: Does it work on all computers?

No, the initial version only works on Mac hardware.