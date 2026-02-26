Perplexity Computer: How it’s different from a regular chatbot

Perplexity has introduced a new feature called Computer, but despite the name, it is not a physical device. It is a new workflow system built by Perplexity AI that allows multiple AI models to work together behind the scenes on a single task. Also Read: After crashing IT stocks, Anthropic launches Claude plug-ins to automate HR and banking work

The company says this system is meant to handle more complex work than a standard chatbot conversation. Instead of relying on one AI model for everything, Computer distributes different parts of a task to different models depending on what is required.

Not a new model, but a coordination layer

As explained by Perplexity CEO Aravind Srinivas in the launch announcement, Computer acts as an orchestration layer. That means it manages which AI model handles which part of a request.

For example, if a user asks for market research or a detailed report, the system can break the request into smaller parts. One model may handle reasoning, another may perform web research, and another may summarise long documents. The outputs are then combined into a structured result.

According to the company, this approach is more efficient than forcing a single large language model to manage everything from search to analysis.

What it can do

Perplexity Computer keeps the platform’s core web search functionality. It can retrieve information from the web, analyse it, and provide citations. On top of that, it supports document uploads for summarisation and deeper analysis.

The system is also designed for multi-step reasoning. It works step by step instead of giving a quick, single response. For example, it can first collect the information, then go through it, compare different points, and finally put everything together into a structured report.

Users can also control which models handle specific parts of the workflow. This is useful in managing token usage and credit costs, especially for professional users.

Availability and pricing

Perplexity Computer is currently available to Max plan subscribers on the web. The feature runs on a credit-based system. Max users receive 10,000 credits per month, along with a one-time bonus credit allocation at launch.

Enterprise support is expected to follow. The company has said that additional rollout plans will be shared soon.

In simple terms, Perplexity Computer is not about launching a new AI model. It is about coordinating multiple models in one place to make research and complex tasks more structured and manageable.